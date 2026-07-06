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Mumps Transmission in Vaccinated Populations
Pattern Recognition Across Two Studies
Jul 6
•
Jon Samson
1
Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Transmission:
Pattern Recognition Across Two Studies
Jul 6
•
Jon Samson
2
The Measles Shedding Study:
Absence Of Evidence Is Not Proof Of Absence
Jul 6
•
Jon Samson
Vaccine Shedding Windows and Viral Eradication:
A Research Agenda for Peer Review ~ Jon Samson MA, MT-BC
Jul 6
•
Jon Samson
1
An Open Letter to the Mother Archetype:
No More Mandates
Jul 4
•
Jon Samson
2
5
June 2026
Have A Heart ❤️🩹
#Justice4Sean
Jun 28
•
Jon Samson
4
1
DONT BE WORRIED
Be Informed.
Jun 25
•
Jon Samson
8
1
2
Trust the Science? Then Show Me All of It.
The Washington Post Did It Again!!!
Jun 24
•
Jon Samson
7
3
1
My First Medical Freedom Interview…
Recorded on June 15th 2026
Jun 24
•
Jon Samson
2
1
1
An Open Letter to the Editorial Board of the Washington Post
A headline is often the only thing millions of people ever read.
Jun 23
•
Jon Samson
2
2
A Brief History of Medical Mistrust
A sourced timeline of how institutional medicine consolidated power, concealed harm, and was held to account
Jun 22
•
Jon Samson
11
4
3
An Open Letter to Doctors, Nurses, Medical Professionals…
And anyone who wants to understand the erosion of trust in public health.
Jun 22
•
Jon Samson
91
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