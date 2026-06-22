Jon Samson's Newsletter

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Muzikluvr's avatar
Muzikluvr
Jun 25

Should be required reading

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Breezie's avatar
Breezie
Jun 27

Wakefield was framed...it was the reporter who had ties to pharma.

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