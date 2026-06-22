Quick note: This is a supplementary article to An Open Letter To Doctors and Nurses … if you have not yet read that piece, click here.

Assembled not by skeptics, but from the work of physicians, whistleblowers, journal editors, and federal prosecutors — under oath, with documents. Every entry is drawn from court filings, federal records, SEC filings, or peer-reviewed journals so that any reader can verify it independently.*

## How to read this

This document uses two markers so you always know which register you’re reading.

**◆ Documented public record** — laws, court rulings, federal agency actions, settlement figures, retractions. Not contestable.

**◇ Contested or limited** — claims that are debated, rest on data with known limitations, or describe public sentiment rather than settled fact. These are included because the *history of mistrust itself* is part of the story, and pretending otherwise would be its own kind of dishonesty.

The point of separating them is simple: you should never have to wonder where the hard facts end and the interpretation begins.

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# PART ONE — The Architecture of Authority

**◆ 1906 — Pure Food and Drugs Act.** The first major federal law regulating food and pharmaceuticals passes, creating the regulatory apparatus that eventually becomes the FDA.

**◆ 1910 — The Flexner Report.** Published under the Carnegie Foundation and authored by Abraham Flexner — who held a bachelor’s degree in classics and humanities and had no medical training — the report calls for closing schools and restricting the supply of physicians, and entrenches a single laboratory-based, biomedical model as the American standard.

**◆ 1910–1935 — Consolidation by philanthropy.** The Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations direct enormous sums toward medical schools that adopted the Flexner model. Flexner joined the Rockefeller-funded General Education Board in 1912, which raised hundreds of millions for allopathic schools. Institutions teaching homeopathy, naturopathy, and other modalities lost funding and closed. MD-granting institutions fell from roughly 160 in 1904 to 66 by 1935.

**◆ The racial cost.** Flexner recommended closing 5 of the 7 medical schools then training Black physicians; only Howard and Meharry survived. The American Medical Association — whose local chapters barred Black doctors from membership into the late 1960s — benefited from the resulting restriction of physician supply. Researchers have since linked this consolidation to enduring health disparities.

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# PART TWO — Eugenics and Experimentation

**◆ 1927 — *Buck v. Bell*.** The U.S. Supreme Court upholds compulsory sterilization of those deemed “unfit,” with Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. writing the majority opinion. The ruling legitimizes state eugenics laws; an estimated 60,000+ Americans are forcibly sterilized in the decades that follow. *Buck v. Bell* has never been formally overturned.

**◆ 1932–1972 — The Tuskegee Syphilis Study.** The U.S. Public Health Service runs a forty-year study of untreated syphilis in roughly 600 Black men in Macon County, Alabama (399 with the disease). They were never told the truth, never gave informed consent, and were deliberately denied penicillin even after it became the standard cure in the 1940s. More than 100 died. The study was run by the government’s own physicians and ended only in 1972, after whistleblower Peter Buxtun took it to the press.

**◆ 1972 — Reform, after the fact.** Public disclosure of Tuskegee triggers the modern framework of informed consent, institutional review boards, and research-ethics law.

**◇ The long shadow.** Researchers (Alsan & Wanamaker, 2018) have empirically correlated the 1972 disclosure of Tuskegee with measurable, lasting increases in medical mistrust and reduced care-seeking among older Black men — documentation that distrust has real, traceable origins.

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# PART THREE — The Off-Label Era: Fraud as a Business Model

**◆ 1999 — Vioxx approved.** Merck’s rofecoxib reaches market; an estimated 20 million Americans eventually take it.

**◆ 2000 — The signal Merck reframed.** Merck’s own VIGOR trial shows Vioxx patients suffered roughly five times the rate of heart attacks compared with naproxen. The company frames the gap as naproxen being protective rather than Vioxx being harmful.

**◆ 2004 — Vioxx withdrawn.** After the APPROVe trial confirms the drug *doubled* the risk of serious cardiovascular events, Merck pulls it. Dr. Eric Topol (Cleveland Clinic) condemns the company in the *New England Journal of Medicine*; FDA scientist Dr. David Graham estimates in *The Lancet* the drug was tied to tens of thousands of excess heart attacks.

**◆ 2004 — Neurontin.** Warner-Lambert (by then owned by Pfizer) pleads guilty to misbranding gabapentin and pays **$430 million** — the first major off-label settlement under the False Claims Act. The case, launched by whistleblower Dr. David Franklin, puts internal documents on the record showing the company ghostwrote journal articles and paid physicians to attach their names.

**◆ 2007 — Two settlements.** Merck agrees to a **$4.85 billion** settlement for Vioxx personal-injury claims. Separately, a Purdue affiliate pleads guilty to misbranding **OxyContin** as less addictive than other opioids, paying roughly **$600 million**.

**◆ 2007 — Avandia exposed.** Dr. Steven Nissen publishes a meta-analysis in the *NEJM* showing GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug significantly raised heart-attack risk — a danger the company had not fully disclosed.

**◆ 2009 — Pfizer and Eli Lilly.** Pfizer pays **$2.3 billion** (then the largest health-care fraud settlement in history) over its marketing of Bextra and other drugs. The same year, Eli Lilly resolves charges over promoting the antipsychotic Zyprexa to elderly dementia patients for roughly **$1.42 billion**.

**◆ 2011 — Vioxx, the criminal coda.** Merck pays an additional **$950 million** ($321.6M criminal, $628.4M civil) to settle federal marketing charges.

**◆ 2012 — GlaxoSmithKline.** GSK pleads guilty and pays **$3 billion** — the largest health-care fraud settlement in U.S. history at the time — for promoting Paxil and Wellbutrin off-label and failing to report Avandia safety data to the FDA between 2001 and 2007.

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# PART FOUR — Science Correcting Itself

**◆ 2001 — Study 329.** A paper in the *Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry* reports that Paxil is “well tolerated and effective” for adolescent depression. It is later revealed to have been ghostwritten, and Paxil was never approved for that population.

**◆ 2013–2015 — The correction.** The Restoring Invisible and Abandoned Trials (RIAT) initiative obtains roughly 77,000 pages of original trial data and re-analyzes Study 329. Publishing in *The BMJ* in 2015, the team finds Paxil was no more effective than placebo for adolescents — and was associated with a significant increase in suicidal thoughts and behavior the original paper had obscured. The correction came from scientists, using the same data.

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# PART FIVE — The Liability Shield: Vaccines, Oversight, and Doubt

This section carries more contested (◇) entries than the others — by design. The legal and regulatory architecture is documented fact; the questions it raised are, in places, genuinely debated. Both belong here.

**◆ 1962 — Kefauver-Harris Amendment.** In the wake of thalidomide, Congress requires drugmakers to prove a drug is *effective*, not just safe. A genuine strengthening — and again, a reform that arrived only after catastrophe.

**◆ 1986 — National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.** After DPT-vaccine lawsuits threatened to drive manufacturers from the market, Congress shields vaccine makers from most product-liability suits, routing injury claims through a federal “Vaccine Court” funded by an excise tax. The same law creates the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The pivotal structural fact: the ordinary liability pressure that disciplines other products was, by design, removed for vaccines.

**◆ 1992 — Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).** The FDA begins collecting fees directly from the companies whose products it reviews. The stated goal was faster approvals; the structural result is a regulator partly funded by the industry it regulates.

**◆ 2011 — *Bruesewitz v. Wyeth*.** The U.S. Supreme Court rules the 1986 Act bars design-defect claims against vaccine makers, even where a plaintiff argues a safer design was possible. The shield is affirmed at the highest level.

**◆ The expanding schedule.** The U.S. childhood schedule has grown substantially since the 1980s. Exact comparisons depend on whether one counts diseases, antigens, or total doses — which is why dramatic single numbers should be handled carefully. What is not disputed: as of early 2026, federal officials themselves stated the U.S. recommended more childhood vaccines than any peer nation, and more than twice as many as some European countries.

**◇ The cumulative-effect gap.** Each vaccine is studied individually before approval. There has been no large-scale randomized trial of the *entire cumulative schedule* as administered. Defenders argue such a trial would be unethical and impractical; critics argue its absence is a real evidentiary hole. Naming the gap is not the same as claiming harm.

**◆ VAERS is passive.** It accepts reports from anyone, captures signals early, but cannot establish causation. A smoke detector, not a verdict.

**◇ Underreporting.** A frequently cited 2010 Harvard Pilgrim report (the Lazarus/AHRQ project) estimated fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are captured by VAERS. The figure is real and widely repeated — but it came from a pilot that was never fully completed, and passive surveillance has limits in both directions. The honest summary: it almost certainly undercounts, yet raw VAERS numbers cannot be read as confirmed injuries.

**◆ When surveillance worked.** The 1999 withdrawal of the RotaShield rotavirus vaccine, after it was linked to intussusception, is the textbook case of post-market monitoring functioning as intended. Post-2021, monitoring systems also identified elevated myocarditis rates in young males following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — a signal the CDC acknowledged and reflected in updated guidance. The system is imperfect, but not inert.

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# PART SIX — The Schedule Becomes a Public Fight (2025–2026)

**◆ June 2025.** The HHS Secretary removes all 17 sitting members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appoints replacements — a break with decades of process. (Independent analysis had found committee conflicts of interest at historic lows in 2024.)

**◆ Mid-to-late 2025.** The reconstituted committee and HHS make a series of changes: COVID-19 vaccination shifts from universal to “shared clinical decision-making” for children and is altered for pregnant women; the hepatitis B birth dose moves from routine to shared decision-making; thimerosal-containing flu vaccines are discontinued; the combined MMRV shot loses its preferred status in favor of separate MMR and varicella shots.

**◆ January 2026.** The CDC — bypassing the usual ACIP process — approves a new childhood schedule reducing the diseases covered by routine recommendation from 17 to 11, moving RSV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, and meningococcal vaccines to risk-based or shared-decision categories. Officials modeled it partly on Denmark’s. Major medical societies (the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America) condemned both substance and process, and the AAP began publishing its own independent schedule.

**◆ March 16, 2026.** A federal court (*American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy*, D. Mass.) stays the 2026 schedule and the new ACIP appointments, largely reverting recommendations to the 2025 version. The government appeals on April 29, 2026. On May 29, 2026, an executive order directs CDC and ACIP to review the underlying assessment and update the schedule “to the extent permissible by law.” As of mid-2026, the matter is unresolved and in active litigation.

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# PART SEVEN — The Reckoning Arrives Late

**◆ 2020 — Purdue’s second guilty plea.** Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to federal felonies including defrauding the United States and violating anti-kickback law. The resolution is structured as **$8.3 billion** in forfeitures, fines, and penalties — but the federal government agrees to collect just **$225 million**, leaving the rest uncollected so assets can flow to creditors.

**◆ November 2025 — The settlement confirmed.** A federal bankruptcy court confirms a **$7.4 billion** settlement under which the Sackler family is to contribute up to **$7 billion** over fifteen years, most directed to fighting the opioid crisis.

**◆ April 28, 2026 — Sentencing.** At a hearing where dozens of victims and bereaved families speak — most urging rejection of the deal — the court formally accepts Purdue’s plea and imposes a **$5.5 billion** criminal sentence, clearing the way for the company to dissolve and re-emerge as **Knoa Pharma**. The opioid epidemic has been linked to roughly **900,000** U.S. deaths since 1999.

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# The Through-Line

Two claims are often blurred together, and separating them is the whole point of this document.

The first: that the institutions and individuals running medicine have repeatedly betrayed the public’s trust through concealment, ghostwriting, profit-driven marketing, and outright abuse. That claim is overwhelmingly documented — it is the substance of nearly every entry above.

The second, stronger claim: that scientific medicine was rotten from its inception and cannot be trusted at all. The evidence does not support that — and conflating the two actually weakens the case. The Vioxx, Avandia, Paxil, Neurontin, and OxyContin scandals are damning *precisely because* they violated the standards science itself demands. We know about every one of them because other scientists, journal editors, whistleblowers, and prosecutors enforced those standards.

The architecture matters too. A 1986 law removed ordinary liability from one category of product. A 1992 law tied the regulator’s budget to the industry it oversees. A childhood schedule expanded for decades without a trial of its cumulative form. A surveillance system meant to catch problems is, by design, passive and incomplete. None of these facts alone proves harm. Together, they explain — without conspiracy — why reasonable people came to ask harder questions.

People are not wrong to distrust the institutions. They are wrong only if they conclude the remedy is to abandon evidence. The remedy was always evidence. Every name that broke these cases open — Topol, Graham, Nissen, the RIAT team, David Franklin, Peter Buxtun — was an insider who trusted the data enough to follow it against the people in charge. Distrust of authority and respect for science are not opposites here. In each case, the second is what exposed the failures of the first.

Public mistrust did not originate in ignorance. It originated in a well-documented history that has yet to be fully understood and acknowledged.

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*A note on sources: Documented (◆) entries are drawn from federal statutes, Supreme Court opinions, CDC/HHS records, SEC filings, court filings, and peer-reviewed journals. Contested (◇) entries are flagged precisely because they are debated or rest on data with acknowledged limits. Figures and dates reflect the public record as of June 2026.*

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## References

**Architecture of Authority**

1. Flexner A. *Medical Education in the United States and Canada.* Carnegie Foundation Bulletin No. 4, 1910; Rockefeller Archive Center, General Education Board records.

2. “The Disappearance of Black Men From Medicine: A Consequence of Racism and the Flexner Report,” *PMC* (NCBI); JSTOR Daily, “The 1910 Report That Disadvantaged Minority Doctors.”

**Eugenics and Experimentation**

3. *Buck v. Bell*, 274 U.S. 200 (1927); Lombardo PA, *Three Generations, No Imbeciles.*

4. CDC, “The Untreated Syphilis Study at Tuskegee” timeline and overview; Alsan M, Wanamaker M, “Tuskegee and the Health of Black Men,” *Quarterly Journal of Economics* (2018).

**The Off-Label Era**

5. Topol EJ, *New England Journal of Medicine* 2004;351:1707–1709; Merck SEC Form 8-K (Nov. 9, 2007); DOJ, “Merck to Pay $950 Million” (Nov. 22, 2011).

6. DOJ, “Warner-Lambert to Pay $430 Million” (May 13, 2004).

7. Nissen SE, Wolski K, *NEJM* 2007;356:2457–2471; DOJ, “GlaxoSmithKline to Plead Guilty and Pay $3 Billion” (July 2, 2012).

8. DOJ, “Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History” [Pfizer] (Sept. 2, 2009).

9. DOJ, “Eli Lilly to Pay $1.415 Billion” (Jan. 15, 2009).

**Science Correcting Itself**

10. Le Noury J et al., “Restoring Study 329,” *BMJ* 2015;351:h4320.

**The Liability Shield**

11. Kefauver-Harris Amendment, Pub. L. 87-781 (1962).

12. National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, 42 U.S.C. §300aa-1 et seq. (1986); HRSA, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

13. Prescription Drug User Fee Act, Pub. L. 102-571 (1992).

14. *Bruesewitz v. Wyeth*, 562 U.S. 223 (2011).

15. CDC childhood immunization schedule fact sheet (Jan. 5, 2026); CRS Report R48982, “The 2026 Childhood Immunization Schedule.”

16. VAERS documentation (CDC/FDA); HHS/AHRQ (Lazarus et al.), “Electronic Support for Public Health–VAERS,” 2010 (pilot, not completed).

17. CDC MMWR, RotaShield and intussusception (1999); CDC ACIP myocarditis safety updates (2021 onward).

**The Public Fight (2025–2026)**

18. CRS Insight IN12684, “Changes to CDC Vaccine Recommendations in 2025 and 2026”; *American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy* (D. Mass., stay issued Mar. 16, 2026); Executive Order 14407 (May 29, 2026).

**The Reckoning**

19. DOJ, “Global Resolution … Purdue Pharma” (Oct. 21, 2020); U.S. Bankruptcy Court SDNY plan confirmation (Nov. 2025); *United States v. Purdue Pharma L.P.*, sentencing (Apr. 28, 2026).