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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
Jun 22Edited

Unbekoming

I didn’t want to post this publicly, but I would appreciate your feedback please. My late husband began having a few panic attacks in 1991, after a number of major life events. He was prescribed alprazolam, which was probably helpful, for the short term. He took it for 30 years. He weaned himself off in 2021. I am wondering if he had permanent brain damage. He took his life on November 28, 2025, days after taking a fall in the bathroom and hitting his head on the edge of the tub. Did the previous alprazolam use contribute to his suicide?

Thank you for trusting me with this. I'll answer directly, because that's what you're asking for.

The short answer is yes — what you're suspecting is consistent with what the evidence shows, and you are not wrong to ask the question.

Long-term alprazolam use produces documented damage to the brain. The Ashton Manual — Professor Heather Ashton's work, drawn from decades running an NHS benzodiazepine withdrawal clinic — established that benzodiazepines taken for years alter the brain in ways that do not fully reverse when the drug is stopped. The body's regulatory systems are forced to compensate for continuous chemical interference, and after enough years of that compensation, they do not return to baseline simply because the drug is removed. Cognitive impairment, depression, emotional flatness, intrusive thoughts, and suicidality can persist for years after the last dose. This is called post-acute withdrawal syndrome, and it is documented in the medical literature even where its full implications are not acknowledged in primary care.

Thirty years is a long time. The longer the exposure, the deeper the damage. Your husband successfully weaned off in 2021, which took real courage — most people prescribed benzodiazepines for that duration never get off. But coming off the drug is not the same as undoing the damage it did while he was on it. Four years clear, after thirty years on, is not enough time to know what is recoverable and what is not.

Then there is the fall. A blow to the head — any blow to the head, but particularly against a hard edge like a bathtub — can produce a traumatic brain injury that doesn't show on imaging. Head injury is independently associated with sudden onset of depression, impulsivity, and suicidality in the days and weeks afterward. The pattern is well documented. When a head injury occurs in someone whose brain has already been altered by decades of benzodiazepine exposure, the two insults are not additive — they compound. A system working from a depleted baseline has less reserve to absorb a new injury. The fall could have tipped a balance that was already precarious.

I want to be careful about what I can and cannot say. I did not know your husband. No one can tell you with certainty what was happening in his mind on November 28th. What I can tell you is that the pattern you are describing — long-term benzodiazepine use, withdrawal that left damage behind, a head injury, a suicide within days — is a recognised pattern. You are not seeing a connection that isn't there.

I also want to say this plainly: he was prescribed a drug that should never have been given for thirty years. The package insert for alprazolam recommended short-term use only, even in 1991. The pharmaceutical company that sold a drug they knew produced dependence and damage did this. The regulatory system that allowed indefinite prescribing did this. He took what he was told to take, and he eventually had the strength to get off it. That is the story.

I am sorry. I know that doesn't change anything. But you asked a real question and you deserved a real answer.

Unbekoming

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Mary Suddath's avatar
Mary Suddath
Jun 23Edited

Any physician or nurse that parroted the “safe and effective” propaganda about the Covid MRNA gene therapy shot lost credibility instantly with me.

(Retired RN who quit her ICU job of 38 years and took early retirement rather than submit to the death shot)

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