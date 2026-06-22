Up until last week, I was known as the first board-certified music therapist in history to win a Grammy®️. But now, I am the first music therapist to publicly rebut a major mainstream news publication for misrepresenting a scientific study within 24 hours of its release.

On June 16th, a Washington Post headline claimed the COVID vaccine reduced risk of heart disease and stroke by 40%. Some might argue this headline is a masterclass in gaslighting:

On June 17th, I wrote and published an article on Substack showing why that number was misleading. Within hours, credentialed physicians began amplifying it — Dr. Sabine Hazan MD, a gut-microbiome specialist with three decades of clinical research, Dr. Jeffrey Barke MD board-certified primary care physician, other doctors and health experts endorsed my analysis.

In a nutshell, for the non-medical folks, it comes down to the difference between a “relative” number and an “absolute” one. The relative number is almost always bigger and more dramatic, based on a narrower set of variables; the absolute number is the one grounded in real-world implications. There are two ways to frame the same study, and the enormous gap between them is where public trust goes to die.

The Washington Post led with the inflated relative figure — sidestepping the 0.02% absolute difference and headlined the 40%. .

Yesterday, June 21st, epidemiologist Dr. Vinay Prasad released a detailed scientific breakdown confirming with rigorous data what I first recognized through common sense and an awareness of public health history:

This is not a new trick and not the first time media has delivered medical propaganda to spin narratives for various reasons involving money and social control. The original COVID vaccines were marketed as “95% effective,” while a 2021 Lancet commentary showed absolute risk reduction to be 0.84%

Regardless, this is not about which study was right. No matter how refutable or bullet proof the science, the polarization itself has become a public health crisis. Families were fractured, jobs were lost, kids denied their education. Those injured were gaslit and shamed. Those who lost loved ones were not heard. People still feel forced to choose between their health and dignity. It’s difficult to know if you can trust a doctor who may either be bought, or under threat if protocol handed down the food chain is broken.

IT’S TIME TO HEAL OUR BROKEN SYSTEM

The corruption has been rampant for the better part of a century. We watched it with Vioxx, Avandia and ghostwritten studies that pushed Paxil onto children. With Neurontin. With the opioid epidemic that hollowed out whole communities while the people who engineered it chanted “sell sell sell”. A lot of people died. So many are still filled with grief, not just families, but medical professionals who know more than is permitted to share because they have been threatened or worse.

There should be zero tolerance for medical propaganda in the media, and zero tolerance for the abandonment of ethics in medicine.

Medicine is not the enemy. Practiced with honesty, integrity and discernment, it saves lives, and I would never tell anyone to refuse care they truly need. But the trust required has been eroded by people who chose profit over truth, and it is past time to heal this systemic issue.

This letter is an invitation:

To the medical professionals quietly wrestling with your conscience: you are not alone, and accountability does not have to mean self-destruction. We can get past blame and guilt. You are just as much a victim to the system as suffering patients, but now it’s time to shine a light so the future can be different.

To the doctors and nurses who were wounded over these years — who were threatened, silenced, lost positions or licenses for asking honest questions, who saw things during COVID that you have never been able to say out loud — your story matters. It needs to be heard, not buried under a settlement or a non-disclosure agreement.

The public is finally ready to listen, and the voice they most need to hear is not mine —It’s yours —The people who were actually on the front lines. I already see many nurses speaking out on social media providing grounded facts to inform people of the misconduct while empowering the public to learn how to take proper care of the body.

For example:

Even now, in real time, questions that were once dismissed and suppressed are finally being revisited in the open — the true origins of the virus, the gain-of-function research, the conflicts of interest among the very people entrusted with our health. Even the larger debate about the existence of viruses at all must at least be acknowledged. People just don’t know what to believe any more.

The wall of institutional silence is cracking. Now is the time for medical professionals to step forward — share what you know and for how long.

You don’t have to torch your career to do this. Comment below. Publish your own piece. Restack this one. Post online. Go to congress. Speak up! People are “literally” sick and tired of being misled or blatantly lied to. Find the form of expression that fits you — record an interview — make it anonymous if that helps you to feel safe.

To everyone who lived through the opioid crisis from the inside, who witnessed what the eighties, nineties, and two thousands did to the soul of medicine itself—your testimony belongs here too. And to those who saw how broken nutritional education left doctors unprepared to address the metabolic disease epidemic—we need your voice as well.

Revitalizing informed consent.

True informed consent requires real information, freely given and honestly explained by doctors who haven’t just been handed industry-shaped data with the risks buried in a script to recite before having someone place their signature on a clipboard prior to prescribing pills or a procedure later proven to be unnecessary, damaging, or fatal.

Though heavily contested, a 2016 Johns Hopkins study estimated that medical error is the 3rd leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 250,000 lives a year — behind only heart disease and cancer. Yet the system doesn’t even record it as a category on death certificates. You cannot fix, or consent to, what those in charge refuse to acknowledge.

Most importantly, we need to reevaluate our entire relationship with Health. What if that old myth of unlocking the unused percentage of our brain has more to do with tapping into the body’s innate healing abilities than it does solving complex math equations or deciphering manipulated data from medical propaganda?

While of course institutions and corporations should be held accountable, the even more pressing mission is to awaken people to what’s even possible. Having healed my own asthma, herniated disc, sciatica, digestive issues, and other inflammatory ailments without medical intervention, I know first hand what is possible — and I am not unique because of this. I meet people all of the time who have defied a western diagnosis, though it’s imperative I state yet again: I am not encouraging people to refuse care they need, but true informed consent involves understanding all options available to treat a condition, not just those that generate revenue for the medical industrial complex. While I do not wish to demonize doctors, it’s important all of us in public health be a facilitators, not gatekeepers.

On June 15th, just one day prior to the Washington Post’s shockingly inaccurate headline, I was interviewed by Steven Kobrin, founder of The Freedom Defense Resource Center. Here I share my personal experience of the pandemic to inspire others to do the same.

Just One Last Thing 😅 …

As a creatively critical thinker, I certainly don’t need A.I. to generate music or expressive writing. But when it comes to public health history and data-driven facts, accuracy matters more than originality—so I took the liberty of asking Claude to cook up a “A Brief History of Medical Mistrust”: a sourced timeline drawn from court filings, federal records, and peer-reviewed journals, assembled not by skeptics but from the work of physicians, whistleblowers, and prosecutors—under oath—outlining how public mistrust originated —not from ignorance, but from a well-documented history that is yet to be fully understood and acknowledged by the mainstream. Click here:

A Brief History of Medical Mistrust

References:

1. The Washington Post article (June 16, 2026) reporting the ~40% figure. *[Paste exact headline and URL from your published rebuttal.]*

2. The study the Post reported on: Cai M, Xie Y, Al-Aly Z. “2024-2025 COVID-19 Vaccine and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events Among US Veterans.” *JAMA Internal Medicine*, published online June 15, 2026. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2026.1929. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2850241

3. The 95% relative vs. 0.84% absolute risk reduction comparison: Olliaro P, Torreele E, Vaillant M. “COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness — the elephant (not) in the room.” *Lancet Microbe* 2021;2(7):e279–e280. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext

4. Supporting peer-reviewed appraisal of the same point: Brown RB. “Outcome Reporting Bias in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials.” *Medicina* 2021;57(3):199. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33652582/

5. Dr. Vinay Prasad’s June 21, 2026 video breakdown. *[Paste exact YouTube/Substack URL.]*

6. Medical error as a leading cause of death: Makary MA, Daniel M. “Medical error — the third leading cause of death in the US.” *BMJ* 2016;353:i2139. https://www.bmj.com/content/353/bmj.i2139

7. Broader diagnostic-error harm estimate (the “heavily contested” range): Newman-Toker DE et al. “Burden of serious harms from diagnostic error in the USA.” *BMJ Quality & Safety* 2023. https://qualitysafety.bmj.com/content/33/2/109

**Historical cases referenced in passing**

8. Vioxx (rofecoxib) cardiovascular risk and withdrawal: Topol EJ. “Failing the Public Health — Rofecoxib, Merck, and the FDA.” *New England Journal of Medicine* 2004;351:1707–1709. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp048286

9. Avandia (rosiglitazone) heart-attack risk: Nissen SE, Wolski K. “Effect of Rosiglitazone on the Risk of Myocardial Infarction and Death from Cardiovascular Causes.” *New England Journal of Medicine* 2007;356:2457–2471. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa072761

10. Paxil (paroxetine) Study 329 reanalysis (use in adolescents): Le Noury J et al. “Restoring Study 329: efficacy and harms of paroxetine and imipramine in treatment of major depression in adolescence.” *BMJ* 2015;351:h4320. https://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h4320

11. Neurontin (gabapentin) off-label marketing settlement: U.S. Department of Justice, “Warner-Lambert to Pay $430 Million to Resolve Criminal & Civil Health Care Liability Relating to Off-Label Promotion” (May 13, 2004). https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/pr/2004/May/04_civ_322.htm

12. Opioid epidemic / OxyContin marketing and guilty pleas: U.S. Department of Justice, “Justice Department Announces Global Resolution of Criminal and Civil Investigations with Opioid Manufacturer Purdue Pharma” (Oct. 21, 2020). https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-global-resolution-criminal-and-civil-investigations-opioid