A headline is often the only thing millions of people ever read. They trust that a paper of your stature will lead with accuracy, especially on matters of health — and that same trust is precisely why the framing of a health headline carries such weight. It not only shapes the medical decisions people make about their own bodies, it also influences society in more subtle but substantial ways. I am formally requesting that the Washington Post issue a correction to one such headline — and, in doing so, embrace an opportunity to educate and empower the public— to rebuild trust.

On June 16, 2026, the Washington Post published: “COVID vaccine linked to 40% lower risk of heart attacks and strokes, study shows.” That 40% is a “relative risk” reduction dressed as an “absolute” one — and leading with the more dramatic figure, without that context up front, has a misleading effect, however unintended. Since then I’ve laid out the full analysis in AN OPEN LETTER TO DOCTORS, NURSES, AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS, published June 22, 2026, which I’d invite you and your readers to examine.

This is not about debating a technical quibble. A correction here would do more than clarify one headline — it would empower the public to understand a distinction that affects how they interpret every health study they encounter for the rest of their lives.

This matters now more than ever, because medicine has become undeniably political — when health should be the one thing, even more than music, that is universal, something to unite over.

Since COVID, public health has too often been treated less as science and more as narrative-driven propaganda. The defining feature of propaganda is that it polarizes — splitting people into opposing camps, each more certain of what they already believed. This headline lands in a landscape already scarred by pharmaceutical fraud settled for billions, studies ghostwritten under respected names, and mandate-era policies that turned neighbors into adversaries. To readers who have trusted the mainstream narrative, it confirms a conclusion the data does not support. To readers who lived through the mandates, who watched families fracture, livelihoods and education vanish, who carry real and documented concerns about harms that have not been fully acknowledged — it reads as gaslighting by yet another institution. Both sides walk away more divided.

Freedom of the press has never meant the freedom to say whatever one wants. It is the liberty to pursue truth without subterfuge — and that carries an obligation, especially in health reporting, to honor accuracy above narrative, precisely when trust is most broken.

So I am asking, plainly and without hostility, for a correction: one that clarifies the difference between relative and absolute risk, reframes the headline to reflect what the study actually shows, and takes the opportunity to help the public understand why that distinction matters.

I could have approached this differently — with the same outrage that fuels the very division I am describing. I am choosing not to, because I am hoping the Washington Post is capable of something better. A correction issued in good faith would not diminish you. It would demonstrate that accuracy and integrity prevail, and that the institutions people have learned to fear and doubt are still capable of earning back their trust.

That is a story worth telling. I hope you will choose to tell it.

Thanks in advance for your consideration.

With a tender heart,

Jon Samson, MA, MT-BC

Board-Certified Music Therapist Grammy®️ Award–Winning Artist/ Producer for Best Children’s Album, 2020 — “Ageless: Songs For The Child Archetype”