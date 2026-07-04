I’m writing to the part of you that could lift up a car or would jump right in front of one to protect your child.

I’m pleading to the part of you that doesn’t have to “think” — you just “know”.

Know what?

You know whether it’s safe to open your home to someone, whether to let them near your family, and especially whether a person is the right fit for working with your child.

For 20 years, I was someone many mothers entrusted with their children, one on one —in my own home — playing various instruments, recording music, improvising songs, having chats about life, talking through challenges, or engaging in floor-time with kids on the spectrum or those who just needed free-form structure.

I have worked with all ages, stages of development, from one-day-old babies to end of life care.

I have supported parents through their child’s autism diagnoses —climbed alongside them up mountains of mental and emotional upheaval, through music, movement and a humanistic therapeutic framework.

Quite a number of moms I have worked with suffered childhood sexual abuse, and saw me as a source of safety—a place to be childlike again, to restore some of the innocence that was robbed from them.

And so over the years, I have had the honor of holding space for trauma that comes in all shapes and sizes.

One time I found myself giving a lecture to a group of parents who had lost their children, either to illness, an accident, a violent crime— unthinkable circumstances. I very nearly canceled the workshop because I felt so inadequate and naive even attempting to tackle that magnitude of grief. They loved what I offered, but all I could feel was relief for not saying the wrong thing in the face of their deepest suffering.

Yet knowing mothers the way that I do — even when your child is doing just fine —you still suffer with the anxious worrying, guilt out of nowhere, second-guessing, self-doubt, sleepless nights, not always trusting yourself, but simultaneously knowing on some level you’re the only one who can get the job done right —all while never quite being fully seen or appreciated for your sacrifices — caked on top of enduring the existential dread baked into the human condition. These are the symptoms of a Mother’s Love.

And speaking of symptoms — one of the last times I ever saw a doctor for a medical condition, I was twenty years old, in Cape Town, South Africa, in the year 2000, first time back since I emigrated in 1994. She was pretty— but didn’t look quite well— dark circles under her eyes, a stark contrast to her fair skin. As she was trying to get me on antibiotics for a bit of a sinus infection, I pushed back, and she got agitated. She insisted, convinced me to fill the prescription. But I noticed something in her that had nothing to do with the consultation — an emotional pain I could feel but not articulate. Her energetic heaviness left an imprint on me. Months later, I found out she had taken her own life, overcome by postpartum depression.

Sometimes wisdom comes from knowing what we don’t know, so in this case, my not being a Parent, is the very thing that has given me the flexibility of time and energy, the emotional bandwidth to understand children and parents from a bird’s-eye view.

It’s really not rocket science — protect your child at all costs.

War Of The Mothers

But what happens when what you believe is in the best interest of your child, directly conflicts with what is in the best interest of another mother’s child? Therein lies one of the major cracks in our society.

As a young student, I was shocked to learn how, for centuries, the church enforced faith through shame. Religious persecution was rampant. Question the doctrine and you were a heretic. Now science does the same thing. Hesitate and you’re dangerous, anti-science, a threat to children. The mechanism is identical. Religious robes changed into white lab coats, ancient scripture into peer-reviewed studies — both demanding total compliance —yet whether you believe in them or not, ghostwriters have always existed.

This is not an attack on the sanctuary of worship, or the art of science. It’s an objective fact that the people in charge of our systems have proven, time and again, that they do not wield power with benevolence. Through medical propaganda, science has replaced religion: believe or be exiled. Blind faith or banishment.

Medicine and technology were supposed to free us from this kind of oppression — but now unless a mother is willing to inject her baby on the first day of life with hard to pronounce chemicals that many mothers claim injured or killed their children, you are a deplorable inbred who trusts “vibes” instead of “Science”.

Intellectual Honesty Vs Emotional Truth: Protect The Vaccinated?

During Covid, Biden told America it was “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”. He urged the population to “protect the vaccinated”. Don Lemon preached furiously: “they should be shamed — they should be left behind”. Stephen Colbert and some dancers dressed up as syringes and performed a musical number to get the point across.

Most major news outlets broadcast fear — that noncompliance meant murder, while advertising medications with side effects that read like an autopsy report.

You were told by mainstream science the spike proteins would stay in your arm, then it turned up in your breast milk — and the guidance you’d been given quietly changed. That’s the nature of science, it changes, rendering mandates a forced leap of faith based on fear of losing social status and one’s livelihood.

If a vaccine does what it’s designed to do — then the vaccinated are protected from exposure. One cannot simultaneously claim a shot works and that an unvaccinated person threatens the vaccinated one. That defies logic. I understand the theory of herd immunity — but in the real world, your child’s body either responds well to a vaccine, or it doesn’t, and if it does, it’s impossible to prove without cherry picking data and presenting it as irrefutable fact.

We can believe what we’re told — that the Covid shot reduced severe illness, hospitalization and death, but if a mother says “prove it” — she is branded as brainwashed, and if her child got injured or died, that’s disinformation. Her grief is gaslit.

Neurobiological Diversity:

In current culture, many advocate and celebrate diversity — race, gender, neurodivergence. But the moment a mother applies that same principle to how her baby might respond to medicine, authorities demand uniformity. One vaccine schedule. One size fits all. One right choice for all mothers —enforcing sameness under the banner of science.

Yet we all have different bodies — different nervous systems, different thresholds for what harms, or heals.

What is medicine for one child can be injury for another. An antibiotic can knock out an infection— life goes on, or it could be the straw that broke the camel’s intestinal lining, leading to chronic illness and subclinical symptoms like brain fog and fatigue we can never quite put our finger on, but are consumed by.

So when one mother protects her child by vaccinating, and another protects hers by refusing, they are doing the identical thing. The same fierce love. The same instinct that would lift a car, pointing in opposite directions depending on who you trust most — corrupt institutions who have paid out billions in settlements, or the body’s innate wisdom and natural immunity.

The moment we lost that choice — when “just asking” became dangerous — is the moment we stopped being a society and started being a congregation bound by corporate dogma, promoted as safety.

I am not here to tell you what to do. I have never once in my entire career told anyone to vaccinate or not. The point is that mothers should be in charge of that decision, not a credentialed professional, let alone a politician or propaganda pundit puppet, with the strings being pulled by people who could never love or care about your children the way you do.

You deserve the right to come to your own conclusions without being cast out for the crime of critical thinking.

What I Am Asking:

I want mothers to see themselves in each other. I want the vaccinating mother and the medical freedom mother to look at one another and see the same sleepless nights, the same second-guessing, the same unbearable weight of being placed in a punishing position.

As for me, I will never be the same. Two years ago, I held my 6 year old Maltese pup Caboo as he died in my arms, and only later I remembered the vet telling me it was OK to give him tick medication, that his little body would be just fine since he had never had any health complications. Though he had fleas prior (which I eradicated with baking soda and a few wipes of apple cider vinegar), I wanted to put aside my skepticism of western medicine and do whatever was right for my boy. I don’t know whether it was the chemicals that got him sick —something he ate off the street, rat poison perhaps, or some metaphysical absorption of my own pain from being separated from my family during the mandates —they refused to see me because they were afraid they might kill me, or I would kill them — but I watched the thing I love the most in this world suffer and perish, and it has scarred me in a way I know only a mother or father could truly understand.

If you feel what I am putting forth is a threat, that is completely understandable. I cannot wrestle with a mama bear, I can only bow in reverence, and then get out of the way.

Until this exact moment, I have been a board certified music therapist, but in order to protect the beautiful profession my teachers and colleagues and those before them have worked so tirelessly and passionately to establish, I will now offer to relinquish my MTBC status, as I do not want the fallout of my opinion to land on anyone but me.

So, to the certification board, you are welcome to notify me via email if you’d like to cancel my credentials, and I thank you for allowing me to practice since 2005.

I have deep gratitude to the institutions that helped me become who I am — SUNY Purchase, NYU, The Recording Academy, my clients past and present — and so it’s with a broken but open heart that I take full responsibility for my own opinion, and the consequences should fall solely on me.

If you are a mother or father who has suffered the loss of a child or your child is living with injuries you believe may have resulted from any medical procedure, your story deserves to be heard, and even if some people aren’t ready to listen, I believe more people care than not, they’ve just been conditioned to prioritize fear over true faith — not in science or religion — but the wisdom of a Mother, Father, or legal guardian, to make a choice about what should be a matter of informed consent, and neurobiological diversity.

Andrew Wakefield

And now, here is an hour long conversation I conducted with Andrew Wakefield, the doctor whose study on a link between autism and vaccines was “debunked”. Yet despite what your web browser might say about him, he is also a man some mothers still trust. Before I share the interview, here is a screen recording of a voice message one of them left for me.

While my stance is uncomfortably obvious, I did my very best to consider what all moms might be thinking and feeling, to put it all on the table, so we can sit together as a family, and finally, have a conversation.

🎶Jon Samson

Email: cocreativemusic@gmail.com