The term “pseudoscience” first appeared in 1796 in the first volume of James Pettit Andrews’ History of Great Britain. Andrews used it to dismiss alchemy as “the fantastical pseudo-science.” He wasn’t narrowly attacking the idea of turning base metals into gold. He was rejecting the entire tradition — including the search for the philosopher’s stone, elixirs of life, and the more nuanced aspects Carl Jung would later contextualize through transpersonal psychology.

At the time, chemistry was emerging as a legitimate, systematic science. Andrews was drawing a clear boundary: this was fake science — a pretender dressed in impressive language but lacking real rigor.

From its very first use, the term “pseudoscience” functioned as a rhetorical weapon meant to shut down inquiry rather than engage with it. Over time, that weapon became remarkably effective. Most people today have been trained to instantly reject anything labeled “pseudoscience” and reflexively respond with the same phrase: “Ask your doctor.”

That conditioning was deliberately shaped. After the Flexner Report in 1910, the American Medical Association worked aggressively to narrow what counted as legitimate medicine. In the 1990 case Wilk v. American Medical Association, a federal court found the AMA guilty of running a long-term conspiracy to “contain and ultimately eliminate” the chiropractic profession. The AMA had created a “Committee on Quackery,” labeled chiropractors an “unscientific cult,” and made it unethical for medical doctors to associate with them.

Other natural approaches faced even harsher treatment. Harry Hoxsey ran herbal cancer clinics across multiple states for decades, drawing thousands of patients. Instead of investigating his methods, the FDA and medical establishment pursued sustained legal attacks, raids, and court battles until all of his U.S. clinics were shut down. Max Gerson developed a rigorous nutritional protocol for cancer and chronic disease. He faced repeated attacks in medical journals and eventually had his medical license suspended in New York. Royal Rife claimed to have created a frequency device capable of destroying disease-causing organisms. His laboratory was raided and his equipment was seized.

Naturopathic medicine, which once had a real presence in the United States, was also pushed to the margins. Nutrition received almost no meaningful attention in medical schools for most of the 20th century, and the connections between lifestyle, stress, and physical disease were largely dismissed as unscientific.

The suppression wasn’t only institutional. Many natural healers were subjected to a deeper cultural attack. Practitioners offering energy work, herbal medicine, or other non-conventional approaches were often portrayed not just as unscientific, but as dangerous or even malevolent. Some faced harassment, threats, and community ostracism.

Even the supplement industry has been pulled into this pattern. Major corporations like Nestlé have acquired respected natural brands such as Pure Encapsulations, showing how the same profit-driven incentives can infiltrate alternative spaces.

Despite the enormous power and profitability of the medical-industrial complex, chronic disease has become disturbingly normalized. Autoimmune conditions, once relatively rare, have risen sharply. The United States continues to spend far more on healthcare than any other developed nation while maintaining some of the poorest health outcomes among peer countries.

The label “pseudoscience” still serves its original purpose perfectly: it allows people to dismiss entire systems of healing without ever having to investigate them. Two centuries later, we’re sicker than ever despite spending more on healthcare than any society in history.

The deeper loss is this: while we were busy branding alchemy as fake science, we also dismissed the idea that the body holds its own healing intelligence. The Philosopher’s Stone was never something external to be found. It was always an internal process. By shutting the door on so many natural approaches, we cut ourselves off from the body’s remarkable capacity to heal when given the right conditions

References