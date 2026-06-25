“Here’s why you should be more worried about tetanus,” the Washington Post warned its readers this morning at 6am.

The subhead urges that the disease “can cause muscle spasms strong enough to fracture bones,” and is “fully preventable, but vaccination rates are slipping.”

Be more worried. Hold onto that phrase, because the article’s own numbers say the opposite.

The Horror of Headlines

Before we get to a single statistic, we get “grinning death,” a jaw locked shut, a face pulled into an agonizing involuntary smile, something “out of a horror movie.” Only after the fear is firmly installed does the actual data appear: fewer than 40 cases a year in the United States. In a country of 340 million people.

The alarming “on the rise” figure is 38 cases in 2025 — described as the most since 2006. Sit with the scale of that. We are talking about a handful of cases in a population of 340 million, presented as an emerging threat. So let’s play their game: if a headline can announce a benefit “by about half,” it can just as easily announce a risk. Picture the honest banner — “Tetanus strikes 0.00001% of Americans,” roughly a 1 in 9 million chance.

Same data, opposite feeling.

The framing is a choice.

Then there is the “one in 10 tetanus cases are fatal” line — true, and also one of the most quietly misleading sentences in the piece. That is a case-fatality rate: of the very few who contract tetanus, roughly one in ten may die. It is not your risk of dying. The headline invites you to feel a personal danger the math simply does not support. “This disease is serious if you get it” and “you should be worried about getting it” are quite different when viewed through the lens of mental health. One empowers a person to be informed; the other manufactures fear (or frustration, depending on one’s set point).

The Circular Logic of Fear

The article contains an admission that quietly undoes its own thesis. “Vaccines, in a sense, are victims of their own success, because people aren’t seeing these diseases, so they don’t realize they’re getting any benefits,” one expert says. Elsewhere it concedes tetanus “isn’t a disease most people think about very often.”

Read that twice. The disease is invisible because it is rare — and that very invisibility is then offered as the reason to be afraid. The piece warns that “diseases of yesteryear will return,” a phrase built entirely of dread and entirely free of data. This is fear in a closed loop: we should worry precisely because there is so little to see.

The Vaccine Didn’t Act Alone

The Post attributes the decline of tetanus — from 500–600 cases a year in the 1940s to an average of roughly 29 a year today — to pure vaccine effect. Yet a great deal more than vaccination changed across that century. Far fewer people work in agriculture, around the manure-rich soil where the bacterium thrives. Wound care, antiseptics, and emergency medicine advanced beyond recognition. Footwear improved. Germ theory became common knowledge rather than specialized science.

And awareness itself changes behavior. The very existence of tetanus on a person’s radar makes them clean the cut, tend to the puncture wound, seek care instead of shrugging it off. People are not the same passive victims they were in 1924. They are smarter, more cautious, better informed — and that, too, lowers the numbers.

To clarify, I am not arguing vaccine efficacy. I am examining how the Washington Post frames these headlines, and weighing that against how it might actually be received by others. A century of declining tetanus reflects many overlapping causes, and crediting a single one — then using it to justify a “be more worried” headline — is exactly the kind of correlation-dressed-as-causation that erodes public confidence in the first place.

The Most Trusted Study in History?

We lean on the tetanus vaccine as the gold standard, the “brilliantly effective” intervention no reasonable person questions. So it is worth being honest about what we actually know of its origins.

The tetanus toxoid was produced in 1924 by Pierre Descombey at the Pasteur Institute, building on Gaston Ramon’s method of inactivating the toxin with formaldehyde. The early validation, by the historical record, involved immunizing horses and guinea pigs, followed by measuring the antibody response in roughly a hundred people. That is not a randomized controlled trial in any sense we would recognize today. It predates the modern standards of evidence entirely.

This is not an accusation. It is simply a fact we rarely sit with: one of our most relied-upon medical interventions rests, at its foundation, on a small early study accepted as settled for a hundred years. Its reputation has been carried far more by a century of real-world observation than by that original validation — observation tangled, as we have seen, with every other thing that changed across those hundred years. Acknowledging how little we know about that 1924 work does not negate the data that followed. It just means intellectual honesty requires admitting what we are taking on faith, even about the interventions we trust most.

Informed, Not Afraid

Tetanus is real, and it is serious. Unlike most of what gets debated in these pages, it carries some honest complications for the skeptic: there is no herd immunity, because the bacterium lives in soil rather than spreading person to person; a prior infection grants no protection; and the vaccine has one of the longest track records in medicine. A sensible person protects themselves — keeps their wounds clean, stays aware, and makes an informed decision about boosting, especially after a dirty or deep injury.

What I am calling out is the tone. Why does a vanishingly rare, genuinely preventable condition need to be sold with theatrical dread and a headline commanding you to be “more worried”? Sober, proportional information would let people protect themselves without manufacturing panic.

The emotional truth underneath all of this is the part no headline will print: people are exhausted from being frightened into compliance rather than informed into agency. Fear works in the short term. But every time an institution reaches for it instead of leveling with us, it spends down a reserve of trust it cannot easily refill. A public told to “be more worried” about thirty-eight cases will not know how worried to be when something genuinely warrants it.

Show people the real numbers, in real context, and trust them to act like the intelligent, cautious adults most of them already are. That is not anti-vaccine. It is pro-honesty — and honesty is the only thing that rebuilds what fear keeps breaking.

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### Sources

- Tetanus case counts and case-fatality rate: CDC, “Tetanus Surveillance — United States, 2009–2023,” *MMWR* (2026); CDC, “Tetanus Surveillance — United States, 2001–2008,” *MMWR* (2011), which reports an average of 29 cases per year. Case-fatality rate ~12%.

- Historical decline (500–600 cases/year in the 1940s; >95% decline since 1947): CDC Pink Book, “Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases,” Tetanus chapter.

- 1924 tetanus toxoid development: P. Descombey (1924), building on Gaston Ramon’s formaldehyde-inactivation method at the Institut Pasteur. (See Ramon & Zoeller, 1925; Descombey, 1925.)

- No herd immunity / no immunity from prior infection: CDC, “Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases,” Chapter 16 (Tetanus).

- Original article: The Washington Post, “Here’s why you should be more worried about tetanus.”