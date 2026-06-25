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Baldmichael
Jun 30

Thank you Jon. "Experts fear etc" should be 'Big pharma fears profits may be affected if vaccination rates fall.'

The “one in 10 tetanus cases are fatal” is akin to 'If you get ill you are much more likely to die' which is obvious and deliberately misleading. Most people haven't a clue about statistics and relative risk.

Of course there is also the very limited information about the cases, just tetanus. We have no idea about the overall health of those affected or indeed how they were treated.

The tetanus vaccine is an absurd case where as you indicate there were minimal cases in the overall population back in the 1940's. They vaccinated most people for a piffling number of cases to allegedly protect people.

If you actually look at the adverse effects from tetanus vaccines then you can see what a scam it all is.

"We lean on the tetanus vaccine as the gold standard, the “brilliantly effective” intervention no reasonable person questions."

That being the case, given the tetanus vaccine is a fraud what does that say about all the other vaccines?

Although I have done much since 2020, even then I saw the deceit. This might be of interest.

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/v-is-for-vaccination/

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