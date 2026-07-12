This piece expands on my original April 20 2026 article, “The Future Psilocybin Crisis: Organic Vs Synthetic”.

President Trump and RFK Jr. signed an executive order on Saturday, April 18, 2026, directing the FDA to fast-track reviews and research for psychedelics including psilocybin, ibogaine, and LSD. Focused primarily on treatments for PTSD, depression, and addiction — especially among veterans — the order accelerates breakthrough therapy designations, creates expanded access pathways under Right to Try, allocates $50 million for studies and state partnerships, and prioritizes federal support for clinical trials. These substances remain Schedule I federally.

This development echoes the opioid crisis with uncomfortable precision. Both originated from a call for compassionate intervention: “we need appropriate pain management” then, and “we need appropriate mental health healing” now. Government, industry, and good intentions aligned, yet history shows how scaling such efforts with profit incentives and uneven oversight can create more harm than healing: overprescribing, dependency, lawsuits, and deeper entanglement in the medical system.

To understand where psilocybin is headed, it helps to see where morphine, cocaine, and every other isolated compound has already been.

None of what follows is a critique of the people walking through that door. A veteran with PTSD reaching for psilocybin isn’t naive or weak-willed — they’re in real pain, and the system has often failed them long before any drug ever entered the picture. People don’t arrive at institutional solutions out of laziness or greed. Most arrive after years of being told to white-knuckle through trauma with inadequate support, handed a diagnosis and a prescription and little else, and told that was the best available care. The critique here isn’t of the people seeking relief. It’s of what gets built to meet them — and whether that thing is built to actually heal them, or to keep them coming back.

Before we get into that history, it’s worth naming something plainly: no cartel, no corporation, no captured institution generates its power alone. It generates it by meeting something in us — our fear of pain we don’t want to sit with, our greed for a faster fix, our willingness to hand our own healing over to someone in a white coat because it’s easier than doing the slower work ourselves, though healing can happen in an instant when we know how to let the body do what it was designed to do — heal itself.

Every name that appears below grew powerful because enough people, at some point, chose control over trust. Keep that in view as the dates and companies pile up — the pattern isn’t really about them. It’s about what keeps inviting them back.

The Lineage

1804–1817

A German pharmacist named Friedrich Sertürner isolated morphine from raw opium, naming it after Morpheus, the god of dreams. He tested it on himself, on three boys, and on animals — several nearly died. His work was largely ignored for over a decade.

1827

Heinrich Emanuel Merck, running a family pharmacy in Darmstadt, Germany, began the first commercial manufacturing of morphine. A plant remedy used by healers for centuries became an industrial product overnight.

1839–1860

Britain fought two wars — the Opium Wars — specifically to force China to keep buying opium grown in British India, after China tried to ban it. This is the clearest possible ancestor of “war fought to protect a drug market,” and it predates the pharmaceutical industry as we know it.

1853

Scottish physician Alexander Wood developed the modern hypodermic syringe, allowing morphine to be delivered directly into the bloodstream — faster, stronger, and, physicians of the era believed, less addictive than swallowing it. They were wrong. The belief at the time was that addiction happened in the stomach during digestion, not in the brain. Injection was marketed as the *safe* alternative.

1860

German chemist Albert Niemann isolated cocaine from coca leaf — a plant indigenous South Americans had chewed for centuries without incident. By the 1880s, Merck was manufacturing and marketing cocaine — as the *cure* for morphine addiction. The same company sat at both ends of the crisis it helped create: first the disease, then the “solution,” both for sale.

1861–1865

The American Civil War produced an estimated 400,000 morphine-addicted veterans, a condition so common it was nicknamed “soldier’s disease.” The same substance sold as compassionate pain relief left a permanent underclass of dependency in its wake.

Twentieth Century Fix

Cannabis followed the same arc — millennia of traditional use, then twentieth-century isolation of THC and CBD, then patent races over synthetic and semi-synthetic formulations.

1953–1973

This isn’t the first time psychedelics and institutional power have shared a room. The CIA ran MK-Ultra for two decades, a covert program that administered LSD and other psychoactive substances — often to unwitting subjects — in pursuit of behavioral influence and mind control. This isn’t speculation or pattern-matching after the fact; it’s documented, confirmed by the 1975 Church Committee and by CIA documents declassified in 1977. Today’s psychedelic-therapy framework is public, voluntary, and medically supervised — categorically different in structure. But knowing MK-Ultra actually happened isn’t about drawing a paranoid line to the present. It’s a basic piece of emotional intelligence: understanding that this level of manipulation is possible, has been funded, and has been carried out by trusted institutions, is what lets a person recognize the *shape* of it early — the power imbalance of a guided session, a provider controlling set and setting while a patient is at their most open — rather than being blindsided by it later.

2026

Psilocybin is next. Nearly all clinical and trial psilocybin today is synthetic — chemically manufactured for exact purity, consistent dosing, and regulatory scalability. COMPASS Pathways’ COMP360, the leading candidate, is a fully synthetic, proprietary formulation. The company has aggressively pursued patents not only on the compound but on aspects of the therapeutic process itself — the guided session, the framework, the protocol. That is not incidental. It is how a treatment becomes a recurring revenue model instead of a path to lasting self-sufficiency.

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The Painful Pattern

Laid end to end, the pattern is not really about opium, or morphine, or cocaine, or psilocybin. Those are just the raw material. The pattern is:

1. A plant or fungus has been used safely, in context, by a culture, often for centuries.

2. Someone isolates its “active ingredient” — extracting the molecule from the relationship it was embedded in.

3. Industry manufactures and scales it, severed from ritual, dosage wisdom, and community oversight.

4. It is marketed as the safe, modern, scientific alternative to the “primitive” traditional use.

5. Harm follows at a scale traditional use never produced.

6. A new institutional “solution” is sold to treat the harm the last institutional “solution” caused.

7. The cycle repeats with a new molecule, a new decade, and the same underlying incentives.

Psilocybin is standing at step three right now. Synthetic production offers real advantages for approval and standardization — but it also enforces total separation from the living organism. Growing and consuming whole mushrooms engages a real ecosystem: substrate, mycelium, fruiting conditions, terroir. That process can itself be part of the healing — grounding, ritualistic, relational. A purified white powder that agonizes a single receptor strips all of that away and leaves only the molecule, patentable and infinitely reproducible.

We’ve already watched what happens when institutions optimize a molecule for profit rather than a person for healing. Antidepressants, opioids, and benzodiazepines have all shown the same long arc: detached compounds, optimized for scale, producing consequences nobody fully modeled going in. There is no reason to expect psilocybin, once fully industrialized, to be exempt from that arc — and every historical reason to expect it won’t be.

What’s Happening Now

This isn’t theoretical anymore. Six days after Trump’s executive order, on April 24, the FDA issued National Priority Vouchers to three programs: Compass Pathways’ COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression, the Usona Institute’s psilocybin for major depressive disorder, and Transcend Therapeutics’ methylone for PTSD. The voucher compresses the FDA’s normal 10-to-12-month review down to one to two months once a full application is filed. The same day, the FDA also cleared the first-ever U.S. clinical study of an ibogaine derivative for alcohol use disorder.

Worth sitting with: Compass had reportedly been left off an earlier voucher list back in February, vetoed by the White House at the last minute, according to STAT News reporting — only to be fast-tracked onto the new list weeks later, immediately following the executive order. Whatever changed in the interim wasn’t the science.

Compass’s stock has more than doubled this year. The company is targeting a Q4 2026 New Drug Application submission, with analysts now projecting a possible approval decision by late 2026 or early 2027 — the closest any classic psychedelic has ever come to full federal approval in the United States. The American Psychiatric Association has voiced measured concern, welcoming the research investment while pushing back on fast-tracking approval ahead of sufficiently rigorous trial data.

And here’s the clearest sign the pattern is already repeating in real time: Otsuka Pharmaceutical, an established pharmaceutical giant, is acquiring Transcend Therapeutics — one of the three voucher recipients — in a deal worth roughly $1.2 billion. This isn’t a hypothetical concern about eventual institutional capture. It’s already the deal on the table, months into the process, before a single prescription has been written.

Self Accountability

It would be easy to end this piece pointing at Merck, or the East India Company, or COMPASS Pathways, and call them the villains of the story. But that lets everyone else off the hook, including us.

Every institution named here grew powerful because enough people, at some point, chose convenience over relationship, control over trust, and the promise of a shortcut over the harder path of self-mastery.

That doesn’t excuse what these institutions have done. Simon Flexner’s lab escalating a virus’s virulence, the Rockefeller Foundation funding an investigation built to confirm its own director’s theory, Merck manufacturing the disease and then the “cure” — none of that is absolved by pointing out that people wanted an easy answer. But blame is a dead end if it stops at the institution. The distortion only has a foothold because something in us — fear of our own bodies, distrust of our own capacity to heal, hunger for a molecule to do what only presence and time can actually do — opened the door.

Nature already gave us the tools: breathwork, nervous-system regulation, community, ritual, patience. Psychedelics, in their organic and traditional forms, may be genuine doors into that deeper work. But a door is not a destination. A model built around periodic clinic visits and maintenance dosing risks becoming one more institution standing between a person and their own capacity to know themselves — which is exactly the transaction morphine, then cocaine, then every drug after it, has offered for two centuries.

The future psilocybin crisis is not inevitable. But it will not be prevented by finding the next villain to blame, or by mounting a battle against it. We don’t need to mount an army to win this kind of battle. Surrender isn’t defeat — it’s faith, humility, patience, the fundamental ingredients of healing. And love. It will be prevented, if it’s prevented at all, by enough people choosing relationship with nature over control of it — and refusing to hand that choice to anyone else, however good their intentions look on the page.

A Note To Joe Rogan:

I have real respect for what you’ve built, and for platforming health and critical thinking the way you do. I know this started with Bryan Hubbard’s story on ibogaine and veterans, not a wholesale endorsement of everything happening around it. I think of you speaking out for peace, and I’d just offer this: peace is not in a pill. It can’t be prescribed, synthesized, or fast-tracked — it’s cultivated. I hope and trust this reaches you somewhere between what can be proven and what can be felt ~ Jon

**A note on sourcing:**

The historical claims in this piece — Sertürner’s isolation of morphine, Merck’s 1827 manufacturing start and later cocaine marketing, the Opium Wars, Alexander Wood’s 1853 syringe, and Civil War-era addiction rates — are drawn from established medical and pharmaceutical history. Claims about current clinical risks, therapist boundary violations, MDMA trial rejections, and the dominance of synthetic psilocybin in ongoing trials are drawn from publicly reported trial data, FDA reviews, and peer-reviewed studies.