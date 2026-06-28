Most of us decide whether to care about a stranger— instantly. In the time it takes to register which “side” they’re on, the heart has already slammed shut. I want to screenshot that moment and zoom in.

I’m now going to offer you something very difficult: the opportunity to step into a pair of shoes you’d never choose.

To truly imagine your way into another’s world—to feel the enormity of their pain—may be the most important ability a human being can develop.

Yet most of us, while daydreaming about being someone else, imagine their wealth, fame, social

status, not their deepest wounds.

We rarely practice the version that actually matters—the one where you imagine the death of your child, and instead of getting answers to obvious questions around a medical technology (that required the definition of a vaccine to be changed while simultaneously providing legal immunity to the manufacturers who had lost prior lawsuits)—forget that part—

Your grief is gaslit.

Your pain is just propaganda.

Your memory of what happened?Misinformation.

Imagine being a parent who distrusted the people in charge—not science itself, but the institutions and incentives that produced a mandate that divided the world in ways from which we’re yet to recover.

Zoom back in…

Sean took a vaccine his father didn’t want him to take, because the alternative was losing the opportunity to play his favorite sport with his friends—to live the ordinary life a teenager is born to experience.

Sean became ill within the first few days.

33 days later, Sean Hartman was found dead on

the floor, beside his bed, on September 27, 2021.

I think about whether I could stay sane inside that, and as I write these words, the tears roll out, because I sincerely don’t know how I would find the composure to manage the madness.

It’s been hard enough having not taken the vaccine—so for me to be writing about someone who is living the nightmare I was so luxuriously able to sidestep— is its own form of grief I carry with heart.

People spend thousands of dollars going to spas to meditate so they can achieve some version of peace, or enlightenment… but sometimes really listening, looking at what you don’t want to see, suspending judgments, stretching your mind and heart open like the ceiling just evaporated as you ascend to an altitude far enough from fear and hate that curiosity catches you by surprise—as to whether you gain new understanding of an emotional truth, even if you think the data is debatable.

Here is the documentary film of Sean Hartman’s story, narrated by his grieving father, and my friend,

Dan Hartman

#justice4sean