In 1992, Congress passed the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). What was presented as a temporary solution to speed up drug approvals has, over the past three decades, become a permanent financial arrangement. Today, industry user fees account for approximately 65–66% of the FDA’s human drug review budget. The agency responsible for determining which drugs are safe and effective for the American public now receives the majority of its funding directly from the companies seeking approval.

This dependency has shifted the FDA’s priorities. The agency’s performance is measured largely by how quickly it completes drug reviews. Faster approvals mean more user fees collected in the next cycle.

The consequences have been disturbing. In 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease, overriding a near-unanimous recommendation against approval from its own advisory committee. Three advisory committee members resigned in protest. The drug showed minimal evidence of meaningful benefit and was later discontinued by the manufacturer. The decision sparked congressional investigations and accusations that the agency had bowed to industry pressure.

In 2016, the FDA approved Sarepta Therapeutics’ Exondys 51 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy despite an advisory committee voting 7–6 against approval. FDA officials overruled their own experts, with one senior leader reportedly concerned that rejecting the drug could put the company out of business. The decision was made despite limited evidence of clinical benefit.

The revolving door between the FDA and industry has become routine. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joined Pfizer’s board of directors just months after stepping down as commissioner in 2019. Patrizia Cavazzoni, who served as director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, left the agency in early 2025 to become Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer. Studies have shown that more than a quarter of FDA reviewers who approved cancer drugs between 2001 and 2010 later went to work for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Even the 2020 criminal settlement with Purdue Pharma over OxyContin cast a harsh light on the FDA. Congressional investigations criticized the agency for accepting misleading safety claims during approval and failing to respond effectively as the opioid crisis escalated.

When the regulator’s budget depends on the speed of approvals, when its senior officials routinely move into high-paying industry positions, and when expert advisory recommendations are overruled, the FDA no longer functions as an independent watchdog. It functions as a partner.

This is the predictable result of decades of increasing commercialization of medicine. The agency created to protect the public has become financially and culturally intertwined with the industry it was meant to restrain. This is more than just an unethical conflict of interest. It is a key reason why the United States, despite spending vastly more on healthcare than any other nation, continues to have some of the poorest public health outcomes in the developed world.

References