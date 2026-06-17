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Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez's avatar
Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
Jun 19

Yes. 👍 Misunderstandings become Deliberate Deception when conflating "relative" vs "absolute" risk reductions, and "effectiveness" vs "efficacy" Doctors and the public are being told that these injections are “95% effective” but that is the intentional misrepresentation of 1) a STATISTICAL FINDING as if it were 2) REAL-WORLD PROTECTION h. ttps://healthythinking.substack.com/p/cult-of-medicine-5-convenient-misunderstandings

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Gaye's avatar
Gaye
Jun 20

It is misleading. And a big, fat, juicy lie.

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