On June 16, 2026, The Washington Post published an article claiming the COVID vaccine was linked to “broad protections against heart conditions.” They led with a roughly 40% reduction in the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

This is misleading.

The study behind the headline, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at over 1 million mostly elderly male veterans. It reported a 37.7% relative risk reduction in cardiovascular events specifically tied to a documented COVID infection. The actual difference amounted to just 2.04 fewer events per 10,000 people over eight months — a 0.02% absolute difference.

That is not a meaningful benefit. It is a statistical artifact being sold as protection.

The Washington Post chose to lead with the inflated relative number while burying how trivial the real-world difference actually was. This is the same tired playbook we’ve seen for years — most famously when they claimed the original COVID vaccines were “95% effective,” while the absolute risk reduction was only 0.84%.

This Pattern Has a Long History

Time and again, media outlets have amplified modest or questionable findings to support pharmaceutical narratives.

For decades, hormone replacement therapy was aggressively promoted as protecting women from heart disease based on observational data. Large randomized trials later revealed it increased the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and breast cancer in many women.

Vioxx was marketed as a safer painkiller with selective data that downplayed cardiovascular risks — until it was linked to thousands of heart attacks and withdrawn.

In 1976, the U.S. government launched a mass swine flu vaccination campaign amid dire warnings of a pandemic that never materialized. The program was eventually halted after reports of serious neurological side effects.

In each case, the public was given a simplified, favorable story. The fuller picture emerged later.

The Incentive Problem

Pharmaceutical companies pour billions into advertising every year. Media organizations that depend on that revenue have every reason to present industry-friendly studies in the most positive light possible. When a headline can make almost nothing sound like something significant, the temptation to run with it is strong.

The Real Cost

The true damage isn’t just bad math — it’s the deepening divide this kind of reporting creates. Every overhyped headline pushes people further into opposing camps: those who accept the official narrative and those who grow increasingly skeptical of anything coming from mainstream institutions.

We’ve already paid a heavy price for this dynamic during the COVID years. Families were fractured, trust was shattered, and reasonable questions were often met with hostility rather than honest engagement.

The body has an extraordinary capacity to regulate and heal when supported properly. That intelligence does not live in a syringe. By continuing to inflate tiny statistical differences into grand claims of protection, outlets like The Washington Post don’t just mislead — they actively undermine the possibility of a more honest relationship with medicine.

We deserve far better than this.

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