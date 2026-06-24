Just one day prior to the Washington Post releasing the misleading headline, I was interviewed by Steve Kobrin, founder of The Freedom Defense Resource Center.

Sometimes when we have a calling, it is not comfortable.

Despite what you’ll hear about my darkest moments in this interview—when pain and immobility broke me to a point where I no longer wanted to be in my body—I want to be clear: I am madly in love with life.

I work with many clients who suffer with existential dread and suicidal ideation, and knowing what it feels like to be broken, helpless, hopeless—trapped in my body for months—was an education I didn’t sign up for, but one I’m grateful I went through. It taught me how to hack my nervous system through breath work, vocalization, calisthenics—which costs absolutely no money.

That said, we all have different bodies and require different things at different times, peaceful wind chimes, random rhymes, tossing dimes, preventing crimes … against humanity … no profanity … but is this vanity? A touch of insanity? Had to end silly, coz this is quite scary, to be seen as dangerous, or airy-fairy. I’ve been waiting to speak, for 5 long years, so here’s to perhaps getting over some fears. (Click the pic)

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