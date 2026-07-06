A 2024 paper in Journal of Clinical Virology (published on PubMed/NIH) by Washam et al. documents vaccine-strain measles shedding in children after vaccination. Yet institutions cite the absence of documented transmission as proof it doesn’t occur. This distinction—between what was measured and what remains unstudied—is the crux of the problem

What the Paper Actually Shows

Researchers detected live attenuated measles virus RNA in the nasopharynx of children after MMR vaccination. They documented the shedding window. They found the mechanism. The data is clear: vaccine-strain virus is present, detectable, and viable in respiratory secretions.

This is established fact, and shouldn’t be deemed controversial.

What They Claim to Show

Public health authorities cite this paper—and others like it—as evidence that “no transmission of vaccine-strain measles has been documented.”

What They Actually Admit

If you read the methods section, the study was not designed to measure transmissibility. The researchers did not:

• Enroll unvaccinated contacts of vaccinated children

• Test those contacts for vaccine-strain infection

• Distinguish between RNA detection and infectious virus capacity

• Assess whether detected virus could infect another person

They measured shedding. They did not measure transmission.

The Semantic Shift

“No evidence was found” becomes “transmission doesn’t occur.”

These are not the same thing.

The first statement acknowledges a research gap: we didn’t look for it.

The second statement makes a causal claim: it doesn’t exist.

Institutions use the first statement to support the second claim. That is not how science works.

Why This Matters

My research agenda is built on this exact gap. I have documented evidence of vaccine-strain virus shedding. We have zero systematic studies of whether that shedding results in transmission to susceptible contacts under defined conditions.

A study that documents shedding without testing transmission is cited as evidence that transmission is impossible. That’s not evidence, but rhetorical strategy.

The paper itself is solid science. The framing of what it proves is the problem.

This is the pattern my research explores: the absence of a study is cited as proof that something doesn’t exist. The solution is methodological. Ask the question. Run the study. Then the data will speak.

Citation:

Washam MC, et al. Shedding of measles vaccine RNA in children after receiving measles, mumps and rubella vaccination. J Clin Virol. 2024 Aug.