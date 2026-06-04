Vaccination did not begin with perfect science or institutional certainty. It began with a crude experiment conducted under conditions of limited knowledge. In 1796, Edward Jenner took material from a cowpox sore on the hand of a milkmaid named Sarah Nelmes and inoculated an eight-year-old boy named James Phipps. Months later, he exposed the boy to smallpox material. The boy remained healthy.

At the time, Jenner had no understanding of viruses, germ theory, or the immune system. His approach was based on observation rather than controlled experimentation. The popular story that he was inspired by beautiful, unscarred milkmaids was later heavily embellished by his first biographer, John Baron. In reality, the protective effect of cowpox had already been noted by several country doctors before Jenner’s work.

The method that followed, known as arm-to-arm vaccination, involved transferring material directly from one person to another. While practical, this approach repeatedly led to the transmission of syphilis and other diseases. By the late 1800s, many countries shifted to using calf lymph to reduce these risks.

The 20th century brought larger failures as vaccine production expanded. In 1901, contaminated diphtheria antitoxin in St. Louis caused tetanus that killed thirteen children. In 1955, the Cutter Incident resulted in approximately 40,000 cases of polio, around 200 cases of paralysis, and at least 10 deaths after improperly inactivated vaccine was distributed. Between 1955 and 1963, tens of millions of polio vaccine doses were later found to contain SV40, a cancer-causing virus from monkey kidney cells.

In 1976, a national swine flu vaccination campaign was halted after reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome. During the 1980s, lawsuits over neurological injuries linked to the whole-cell pertussis vaccine nearly bankrupted several manufacturers and led directly to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which granted vaccine makers broad legal immunity.

Over subsequent decades, the recommended childhood vaccine schedule expanded significantly. Certain additives, such as thimerosal, were phased out of most childhood vaccines by 2001. Even today, the recommended childhood vaccine schedule remains under legal review in the courts.

This history reveals a pattern of overconfidence, incomplete transparency, and institutional protection. While vaccines are widely credited with major benefits against certain diseases, the record also includes contamination events, rushed rollouts, and periods where safety concerns were minimized or downplayed.

This pattern extended well beyond vaccines. The opioid crisis stands as one of the clearest examples. Pharmaceutical companies aggressively marketed highly addictive opioids while systematically minimizing their risks, contributing to one of the largest public health disasters in modern American history.

When public trust in medical institutions erodes, even potentially beneficial interventions can be undermined by fear and the nocebo effect. During the COVID period, intense public health messaging created deep divisions. Public figures called for the unvaccinated to be shamed, and major media outlets amplified this message for months. At the same time, pharmaceutical companies spent over six billion dollars annually on direct-to-consumer advertising in the United States, making them among the largest advertisers across major networks. This created a significant financial relationship between the platforms delivering public health messaging and the industry being promoted.

Many people responded from a place of fear rather than malice. Disagreement was frequently treated as a threat rather than a legitimate question.

This work stands on the research of writers who examined these issues long before this article — Harriet Washington in Medical Apartheid, Peter Gøtzsche in Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime, Patrick Radden Keefe in Empire of Pain, Robert Whitaker, Ben Goldacre, and others. Many paid a personal and professional price for their work. Their documentation remains meticulous and verifiable.

The story of vaccination did not begin in a sterile laboratory with full understanding. It began with observation, experimentation, and human risk under conditions of limited knowledge. That origin helps explain why trust in medical institutions was never automatic — and why, in many cases, it has been difficult to restore.

References