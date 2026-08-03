Picture the neurotic parent, the one who worries too much, who does the excessive, paranoid-seeming thing. Not because they’re crazy, but because the thought of harm coming to their child is unbearable, and a nervous system in that much fear is hard to steer.

But that fear is ours to tend. Whatever the practice, the work is the same: to metabolize our emotions so we don’t project our anxiety, fear, and worst of all, hatred, onto one another.

We were handed a mandate: to take a vaccine manufactured by institutions that have orchestrated objectively terrifying things, like the opioid crisis. Yet somehow the trust holds. So people invoke epidemiology, virology, as if the science were settled and singular. But a phrase like “study after study” is simply not acceptable anymore.

I’ve done much research. It never occurred to me that in the gold mines of South Africa, a man ravaged by silicosis could be recorded as a tuberculosis death, even when the silicosis was the true affliction.

So many doctors and nurses have stepped forward to say deaths were recorded as COVID even when the fuller picture suggested otherwise. That is not to diminish anyone who died of COVID. But categories widen. Categories narrow.

Polio is a case in point: after 1955, the criteria tightened, and cases that once counted as polio were recorded as aseptic meningitis, coxsackievirus, or Guillain-Barré, so the numbers fell partly by definition.

Consider virologist Bernice Eddy. In 1954, while testing Salk’s polio vaccine, she found her monkeys paralyzed and traced it to specific lots. She warned her superiors, brought them photographs, and was dismissed. They released those lots anyway. That was the Cutter incident: tens of thousands of children exposed to live virus directly from the vaccine, hundreds paralyzed, some dead. Rather than being honored, Bernice lost her lab.

But she wasn’t done. In 1960, testing the monkey kidney cells used to grow the vaccine, Eddy found they were giving newborn hamsters tumors. She’d found a cancer-causing virus, later named SV40, riding along in the vaccine already injected into tens of millions of people. She was told to keep quiet. She presented her data anyway, was demoted, and lost her lab a second time. And scientists are still arguing, to this day, about whether SV40 is turning up in human cancers.

If you know that story and still hate someone for hesitating, the fear was never the problem. The certainty was.

History is littered with examples of institutional narratives that crumbled. Semmelweis was driven into an asylum in 1865 for suggesting doctors wash their hands, vindicated only after his death. For forty years, British science defended Piltdown Man, the fossil “missing link” unveiled by Charles Dawson in 1912, until 1953 exposed it as a forgery of a human skull and an orangutan jaw.

But sometimes it isn’t what they tell us, it’s what they don’t. While these very campaigns were being hailed as triumphs, the same public health establishment was running the Tuskegee experiment, letting Black men go untreated for syphilis for 40 years, from 1932 to 1972, and had deliberately infected Guatemalans with it (1946–48). The institutions asking for our unquestioning trust were, at that very moment, betraying it. That is the mixed message we were never meant to notice.

And this is why it can’t be about a figurehead. It isn’t about Fauci taking responsibility, or Trump and Operation Warp Speed taking credit. The moment it becomes political, we’re arguing about the wrong thing, because the structure that produced all of this is older and deeper than any administration. Epstein moved through both worlds, and neither party wants that mirror.

Both sides believe the other is brainwashed. Both are certain the other is the cult, for reasons that make sense to each. One side watches CNN. The other watches FOX. One side lost a child, or watched someone suffer a terrible injury. The other side lost someone to an infectious disease, had no vaccine within reach, and would have given anything for one. Both are grieving. Both are afraid. And each has mistaken the other’s fear for malice.

So here is the first step toward healing: get politics out of health.

Many of the people you hate do not hate you back. They know you were taught things, told things, by institutions since childhood, and that if those things aren’t true, it means looking at what you were certain about in a new way. But that is the whole point of science: it changes. And if I’m not mistaken, history is a science too.

And here she is, a true heroine: