Yesterday, I sent a formal request to the editorial board of the Washington Post, asking them to correct a June 16 headline that presented a relative risk reduction as though it were an absolute one.

Within hours, the Washington Post ran ANOTHER vaccine headline:

CDC’s chief blocked this COVID vaccine study. Now it’s in a top medical journal.” The subhead reports that the study found the vaccine “reduced the risk of emergency department visits and hospitalizations among healthy adults by about half last winter.”

This uses the very framing I asked them to correct — and this one is more revealing than the last.

“About half.” Again. The same “relative” framing, the same missing context, wrapped this time around a story about the dangers of distorting science. I want to walk through why this one matters even more than the last — because the deeper you look, the more it reveals about who controls what the public is allowed to understand.

A Number You Can Count On

Below the headline, the subheading boasts an “about” 50% reduction in emergency and urgent care visits, and a 55% reduction in COVID-associated hospitalizations, among healthy vaccinated adults compared to unvaccinated ones, between September and December of last year.

Fifty percent of what? That is the question the headline is built to keep you from asking. Relative risk reduction always sounds enormous. If very few healthy adults are hospitalized to begin with, then cutting that already-small number in half is a far smaller real-world effect than the word “half” conjures. The absolute numbers — the ones that would tell you the actual magnitude of benefit in a real population of real people — are nowhere in the article.

For most readers, the headline is the story. The framing is the message. And the message, once again, is engineered to feel more dramatic than the data warrants.

“It’s standard methodology” is not the reassurance they think it is

The study was blocked from the CDC’s own internal bulletin by the agency’s current leadership, who cited concerns about the methodology — a technique called “test-negative design.” Independent experts quoted in the piece defend that method as routine and uncontroversial. “This is the same design that has been churning out vaccine results for a long time,” one biostatistician says. But sit with that defense, because it does not reassure — it reinforces skepticism.

Calling a method standard is not the same as calling it transparent, sufficient, or beyond scrutiny. “This is how we have always done it” is precisely the institutional reflex that hollowed out public trust in the first place. The entire crisis of confidence we are living through exists because people have learned, the hard way, that “standard practice” and “trustworthy practice” are not synonyms. Standards are set behind closed doors. They are revised by committees the public never sees. They serve institutional continuity at least as often as they serve public understanding. To wave away all doubt by invoking the status quo is to assume the very thing in question.

I am not claiming the method is wrong. I am saying that “everyone accepts it” is not evidence. It is the polite absence of evidence.

Suppose, for a moment, that the official’s stated concern was sincere — that the study would be read as exactly the kind of misleading relative-risk number that confuses more than it clarifies. On that narrow point, he would not be wrong. The Post just proved it, by headlining the study in precisely that way.

But here is the thing: the study was never written for the public. It was slated for the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report — an internal publication read by epidemiologists and health officials, people trained to read a relative risk figure critically and in context. Blocking it from that audience accomplished nothing protective. It simply forced the study outward — into JAMA Network Open, a public journal — where it has now been handed to the general public with a sensational headline and none of the professional context that internal readers would have supplied for themselves.

Regardless of motive, suppression did not prevent the misleading framing. It guaranteed it. The study surfaced, as suppressed things inevitably tend to do, and arrived in the worst possible form: stripped of context, amplified for mass consumption, and weaponized by both sides at once.

This is not a defense of RFK Jr. and the current health leadership. Burying inconvenient science is wrong when an official does it to a study showing benefit, and equally wrong when a pharmaceutical company does it to a study showing harm. Many who hoped RFK Jr. would dismantle this machinery have instead watched its limitations set in — the nutrition research still unfunded, the unfavorable drug trials still vanishing, the glyphosate promises reversed once the agenda narrowed. Disappointment lives on every side, which is exactly the point. The rot is structural, not personal — not a partisan problem, but an institutional one.

One fact remains genuinely alarming: a study was suppressed, and researchers pushed it into another journal anyway. The Post frames this as political interference, and it is. But did they publish it to serve public health, or to spite the official who blocked it? Given the lack of trust in institutions, we can’t know anymore. And when trust is gone, even good actions look suspicious. That uncertainty itself is the crisis. The emotional truth is that people no longer know who to believe—and that wound is real, regardless of what any single study shows.

So let me ask the question the article does not. If this study was buried and only surfaced by chance, how many others never escaped at all? It is statistically absurd to believe the one study that clawed its way into daylight is the only one that mattered, assuming this current one matters at all. Suppression, by its nature, is the stuff we can’t see. We are debating the single fish that jumped out of the net while ignoring everything still beneath the water.

And notice what you still cannot do, even now that the study is “published.” You cannot, from the Post’s article, see the methodology in full. You cannot see the absolute numbers behind the relative 50% and 55%. The study is technically open-access, yet the average reader will never locate it, never parse it, and never verify it. The appearance of transparency — “it’s in a peer-reviewed journal!” — stands in for the real thing. Publication is not the same as accessibility. And accessibility is not the same as trust.

What I’m actually asking

I will be honest: I do not have the strength, or time to chase down every absolute number buried in every study. So this is an open invitation to anyone reading…

Please find the actual JAMA study. Read the methodology. Extract the absolute numbers behind the headline. Scrutinize them in the open. And then sit with the harder truth — that even after all that work, you still will not know who set the parameters, who funded the surveillance network, whose career depended on which result, or which studies never made it to print at all.

Because this was never about being for or against a vaccine. People keep trying to sort everyone into two bins — trust the science or reject it — and that binary is itself the machinery of division. Propaganda works by polarizing: the same headline gaslights one half of the public while handing the other half a false sense of vindication. Each side feels confirmed. Nobody gets closer to the truth.

My position has never lived in either bin. I am for accuracy. I am for a public empowered to tell the difference between a relative number and an absolute one — so they can no longer be steered by whichever institution happens to be doing the steering that week.

Trust the science, they keep saying. I would love to! But first — show me the science. All of it. In full context, with the numbers that matter and the studies that never made the cut. Until then, “trust the science” is not an invitation to understand. It is a request to stop asking questions.

I don’t intend to stop asking.

WP:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/06/23/cdcs-chief-blocked-covid-vaccine-study-now-its-top-medical-journal/