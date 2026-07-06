For over 20 years, I’ve been in conversation with parents, some whose children experienced health events after vaccination, leading them to ask questions. That work—combined with my analyzing how institutions and media frame medical evidence—drew me into the heart of epidemiology.

What I found were gaps that seem to have been overlooked.

The Question Nobody’s Asked

There is a documented biological window—7 to 29 days after live attenuated vaccination—during which vaccine-strain virus actively sheds from vaccinated individuals.

Six pathogens meet all the criteria for global eradication: no animal reservoirs, no environmental persistence except in human shedding. Measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus, and polio all exist in only two places—inside a vaccinated person during that window, or in a vaccine lab and vial.

We’ve never systematically studied what happens during that window. What if we supported it? What if we optimized it? What if we measured how nervous system state, respiratory mechanics, nutritional status, and individual contact susceptibility affect viral clearance during that period?

This gap exists not because the science is weak, but because the question has never been framed this way, and if it has, it certainly hasn’t been publicized.

I’m asking it now.

The Stakes

If shedding duration varies based on measurable physiological factors—if we can identify which individuals shed longer, which contacts are more susceptible, and whether supported integration periods accelerate clearance—we could compress eradication timelines dramatically. Reducing shedding duration by 25 to 50 percent through supported integration could eliminate years or decades from global disease elimination efforts.

For measles specifically, if voluntary integration becomes standard practice and shedding is reduced to 7–10 days through optimized nervous system state and respiratory function, global elimination of these viruses could potentially transition to irreversible eradication within less than one generation.

The mechanisms are documented. The research questions are clear. What’s missing is commitment to study them.

What You’re About to Read

Below is a complete research agenda identifying seven critical research gaps and proposing nine specific research priorities. I’ve used AI assistance (Claude, Anthropic) to organize and refine the manuscript. Every research gap, every mechanistic connection, and every intellectual contribution is my own.

I’m publishing this on Substack first because I’m not waiting for institutional timelines to move. Over the next 2–3 weeks, epidemiological colleagues in my circle will review it. After that, I’m submitting it to the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The speed of science shouldn’t be held hostage to the speed of institutions.

Read It. Engage With It.

Share this. Challenge it. Identify what I’ve missed. The research community will have to respond to these questions—either by funding the studies, by explaining why they aren’t relevant, or by ignoring them entirely.

ABSTRACT

Six vaccine-preventable pathogens meet all biological preconditions for global eradication: they have no animal or environmental reservoirs, exist only during active shedding or in vaccine formulations, and transmission can theoretically be interrupted during the shedding window. Yet no systematic research has examined whether voluntary, supported rest periods during post-vaccination shedding could optimize viral clearance and reduce population-level disease persistence.

We identify seven critical research gaps regarding shedding transmissibility, individual variability, neurobiological determinants of clearance kinetics, respiratory mechanics, viral load–transmission correlation, contact susceptibility heterogeneity, and nutritional support. We propose an integrated research agenda examining the shedding window as a point of intervention for disease eradication. Closing these gaps could reveal whether supported integration periods represent an underutilized eradication strategy for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus, and polio.

Keywords: vaccine shedding, eradication, nervous system, respiratory physiology, health equity, contact susceptibility

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INTRODUCTION

In 1997, the Dahlem Conference on Disease Eradication established preconditions for global elimination of infectious diseases.¹ Among these criteria, the absence of animal or environmental reservoirs stands as the most restrictive: without external sources of reintroduction, a pathogen can theoretically be eliminated if transmission is sufficiently controlled during the window when it exists only in human populations.

Six live attenuated vaccines target pathogens that satisfy this criterion completely: measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, rotavirus, and polio. Each virus is species-specific, with no documented animal reservoir. Each exists in only two locations: within a vaccinated individual during the post-vaccination shedding period, or within a vaccine formulation. Environmental persistence does not occur in the traditional sense—environmental detection (as in wastewater surveillance) is evidence of human shedding reaching population level, not of pathogen persistence independent of human transmission.²⁻⁷

Despite meeting all biological preconditions for eradication, global elimination of these pathogens remains incomplete. Progress toward measles eradication stalled in the 1990s; mumps and rubella circulation continues in regions with adequate vaccination coverage; varicella and rotavirus remain endemic globally.⁸,⁹ Polio shedding continues to be detected in wastewater in regions with lower immunization coverage, particularly in areas with poor sanitation infrastructure—a phenomenon that actually demonstrates the mechanism this paper proposes: vaccine-strain virus reaches detectable levels in environmental water because it is being shed by vaccinated individuals at population scale.¹⁰,¹¹ Current literature attributes disease persistence to vaccination coverage gaps, surveillance limitations, and insufficient political will.⁸,¹⁰,¹¹

Yet a fundamental research gap remains unexamined: what happens during the shedding window itself, and can optimization of this period accelerate eradication timelines?

Currently, individuals are vaccinated and instructed to resume normal activities. The post-vaccination shedding period—a defined biological window lasting 7–29 days depending on the pathogen—is not clinically managed, epidemiologically studied, or publicly acknowledged as a critical period for either individual recovery or population-level disease control. This represents a substantial blind spot in epidemiological science.

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A CRITICAL DISTINCTION: NON-FINDINGS VERSUS NEGATIVE FINDINGS

A significant methodological gap underlies current assertions about vaccine-strain transmissibility and shedding dynamics. The distinction between “no confirmed instances have been reported” and “we have systematically tested and found no transmission” is fundamental to evidence-based science, yet this distinction is often obscured in published statements and public health guidance.

For example, the CDC states that “studies have found no confirmed instances of human-to-human transmission of the measles vaccine strain virus.”¹² However, examination of the evidence base reveals critical limitations:

1. Absence of systematic prospective studies: No peer-reviewed, prospectively designed study has enrolled vaccinated individuals with documented infectious shedding, monitored unvaccinated contacts with standardized testing protocols over the full shedding period, and assessed for both clinical and subclinical infection. The only systematic review of rotavirus vaccine-strain transmission identified just 7 eligible studies globally (from 2,089 articles screened), and none were specifically designed to detect vaccine-strain transmission to unvaccinated contacts.¹³

2. Distinction between non-reporting and negative findings: The absence of reported transmission cases does not constitute a negative finding. Non-reporting can reflect: absence of systematic surveillance during shedding windows, inadequate contact tracing protocols, failure to distinguish vaccine-strain from wild-type virus in case investigations, or inability to detect asymptomatic or subclinical infection in contacts.

3. Surveillance methodology gaps: Current measles outbreak surveillance uses molecular genotyping to distinguish wild-type from vaccine-strain virus in confirmed measles cases.¹⁴ Yet this same genotyping capacity has not been systematically applied to contacts of recently vaccinated individuals during the documented shedding window.

4. “Not well characterized” as acknowledged gap: Published research explicitly acknowledges that shedding dynamics remain understudied. For live attenuated influenza vaccine, researchers note: “shedding of the vaccine virus has not been characterised in detail, and the contribution of viral load (the extent to which the virus replicates in the airway) to vaccine efficacy is unknown.”¹⁵ Similarly, variable shedding rates among different vaccine strains have been documented without identified mechanisms: pandemic H1N1 shedding rates ranged from 14% to 63% depending on strain, with researchers concluding “the reasons for this paucity are unclear but could be due to impaired replicative fitness.”¹⁶

The logical inference is not: “Transmission does not occur because we have not documented it.”

The accurate inference is: “We have not systematically studied whether vaccine-strain transmission occurs, and therefore cannot determine its frequency, conditions, populations at risk, or public health significance.”

This distinction explains why critical research questions remain open despite decades of live attenuated vaccine use. Current public health guidance regarding shedding management is based on the absence of studied outcomes, not on the presence of negative findings from rigorous investigation.

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THE VIRUSES AND THEIR SHEDDING WINDOWS

Six live attenuated vaccines shed vaccine-strain virus with documented timeline parameters:

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR): Vaccine-strain measles RNA detectable up to 29 days post-vaccination, with peak shedding 7–14 days.¹⁷,¹⁸ Live attenuated measles virus can be recovered from nasopharyngeal swabs and replicates within immune cells after vaccination.¹⁹ Mumps and rubella follow similar kinetics.

Varicella (Chickenpox): Shedding window 7–14 days post-vaccination, with peak transmissibility in first 10 days.²⁰

Rotavirus: Virus shed in stool for up to one month post-vaccination, with variable individual clearance rates.²¹

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV): Vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) is shed in stool for weeks to months post-vaccination and is detectable in wastewater in vaccinated populations.¹⁰,¹¹ This shedding can reach sufficient population density to be detected in environmental surveillance—not because the virus persists environmentally independent of humans, but because vaccination campaigns produce measurable levels of shedding at population scale. VDPV transmission from vaccinated individuals to unvaccinated contacts is documented in the literature, particularly in regions with lower immunization coverage, establishing that vaccine-strain transmission is not a theoretical possibility but an epidemiological reality.¹⁰,¹¹

All six pathogens share the critical property: they exist nowhere outside the human body except in vaccine vials. No animal maintains them. No environmental conditions permit persistence independent of human shedding. The shedding window is the only point at which transmission can occur, and wastewater detection of VDPV serves as proof-of-concept that this mechanism operates at measurable population level.

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SEVEN CRITICAL RESEARCH GAPS

Gap 1: Defining Transmissibility Versus Detectability

Current literature documents detection of viral RNA via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) up to 29 days post-vaccination for measles. However, detection of genetic material does not establish infectivity.²³ The point at which shedding ceases to pose transmission risk remains empirically undefined.

No published research systematically distinguishes between:

- Days on which infectious virus is present

- Days on which detectable but non-infectious RNA persists

- Days on which neither infectious virus nor transmissible material exists

This distinction is epidemiologically critical. If the true shedding window (defined as period during which infectious virus can be transmitted) is substantially shorter than the RNA-detection window, current assumptions about transmission duration may be incorrect.

Gap 2: Individual and Population-Level Variability in Shedding Duration

Documented shedding timelines derive from limited follow-up studies, primarily in pediatric populations. One immunocompromised individual shed detectable measles RNA for 784 days,²⁴ suggesting substantial individual variation in clearance.

No systematic research has addressed:

- Whether healthy, immunocompetent adults shed on different timelines than children

- What proportion of vaccinated individuals complete shedding by day 14, day 21, day 29, or beyond

- What physiological factors predict shorter versus longer shedding duration

- Whether shedding duration correlates with viral load magnitude or transmission potential

Gap 3: Neurobiological State and Viral Clearance Kinetics

Recent research documents six distinct patterns of viral shedding with marked heterogeneity in peak viral load, time to peak, duration of shedding, and clearance rate.²⁵ The physiological determinants of which pattern an individual follows remain unstudied.

Evidence suggests nervous system state may be relevant. Sympathetic nervous system dominance—associated with chronic stress, financial precarity, and continuous vigilance—impairs multiple immune functions.²⁶,²⁷ Parasympathetic activation facilitates immune recovery and nervous system regulation.²⁸

No research has examined whether:

- Nervous system state (measured by heart rate variability, vagal tone, cortisol, or other markers) predicts shedding patterns

- Individuals in parasympathetic dominance achieve faster viral clearance than those in sympathetic activation

- Interventions promoting parasympathetic tone (voluntary rest, stress reduction) accelerate shedding completion

Gap 4: Respiratory Mechanics, Hypercapnia, and the Viral-Translocation Pathway

Chronic hypoventilation creates elevated arterial CO₂ (hypercapnia). Recent evidence demonstrates that hypercapnia:

- Increases ACE2 expression in respiratory epithelium²⁹

- Augments influenza A virus replication in bronchial epithelial cells³⁰

- Increases cellular cholesterol synthesis, facilitating viral uptake and assembly³¹

- Impairs airway anion and fluid transport, reducing innate lung defenses³²

This creates a mechanistic cascade: shallow breathing patterns → CO₂ retention → increased viral replication + impaired epithelial defenses → epithelial damage and loss of tight junction integrity → potential for microbial translocation into bloodstream → systemic inflammation and autoimmune activation.³³

Individuals with chronic sympathetic nervous system dominance characteristically maintain shallow, incomplete breathing patterns.²⁶,²⁷ This may create conditions favoring both prolonged viral shedding and epithelial compromise during the post-vaccination period.

No research has investigated whether:

- Diaphragmatic breathing and prevention of hypercapnia accelerate vaccine-strain viral clearance

- Breathing exercises reduce shedding duration and prevent epithelial translocation

- Respiratory mechanics and CO₂ levels correlate with shedding pattern variability

Gap 5: Viral Load Magnitude and Transmission Potential Correlation

The relationship between vaccine-strain viral load (extent of replication in respiratory epithelium) and transmission potential remains undocumented in live attenuated vaccines. Published research explicitly acknowledges this gap: “shedding of the vaccine virus has not been characterised in detail, and the contribution of viral load to vaccine efficacy is unknown.”¹⁵

While studies of wild-type viral infections show correlation between maximum viral load and duration of infectious shedding,³⁴ this relationship has not been established for vaccine strains. No research has examined:

- Whether vaccine-strain viral load predicts transmission probability to unvaccinated contacts

- How interventions reducing viral load correlate with reduced transmission potential

- Whether subclinical shedding (low viral load without symptoms) carries transmission risk

- What threshold viral load represents negligible transmission risk

Gap 6: Population Heterogeneity in Susceptibility to Vaccine-Strain Transmission

Current public health messaging implicitly assumes uniform susceptibility to shedding exposure. This oversimplification obscures critical biological reality: individuals vary dramatically in susceptibility based on immune status, nervous system state, prior exposure, and cumulative cofactors.

Known risk groups with enhanced susceptibility:

Severely immunocompromised individuals (CD4⁺ <200 in HIV infection, post-transplant, on immunosuppressive therapy) are known to be at heightened risk for serious complications from vaccine-strain virus.³⁵ Yet no research has characterized whether these populations experience greater susceptibility to transmission from recently vaccinated contacts.

Sympathetically dominant individuals—characteristic of those with trauma history, chronic stress, financial precarity, or survival-mode physiology—experience impaired innate and adaptive immune function.²⁶,²⁷ No research has examined whether individuals in sympathetic dominance are more susceptible to clinical infection following vaccine-strain exposure.

Nutritionally compromised populations with inadequate vitamin A, C, D, E, zinc, or selenium may experience higher attack rates following vaccine-strain exposure. Yet no comparative studies exist.

People with prior vaccine injury or documented adverse reactions may have altered susceptibility to subsequent vaccine-strain exposure, but this remains unstudied.

Critical gap: No prospective studies have enrolled contacts of recently vaccinated individuals and stratified infection outcomes by immune status, nervous system state, nutritional status, and prior vaccine history. As a result, we cannot identify:

- Which populations are at heightened risk for clinical infection following vaccine-strain exposure

- Whether transmission risk is uniform across populations or concentrated in specific groups

- Whether interventions optimizing contact immune function reduce infection rates

Implication: Public health guidance assuming uniform population susceptibility will necessarily miss high-risk individuals who require additional support.

Gap 7: Nutritional Support During Viral Integration

Micronutrients including vitamins A, C, D, and E; zinc; and selenium are essential for efficient viral clearance.³⁶ Malnutrition—defined as either undernutrition or micronutrient deficiency—extends viral shedding duration and increases complications.

Yet no research has examined whether:

- Strategic nutritional support during post-vaccination shedding optimizes clearance kinetics

- Specific food components (garlic, ginger, onion, citrus) improve vaccine-strain viral clearance

- Micronutrient status predicts shedding duration and clearance rates

- Nutritional counseling during shedding windows improves outcomes

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PROPOSED RESEARCH AGENDA: NINE PRIORITIES

Priority 1: Mechanistic Studies of Infectivity and Duration

Prospective cohort studies should follow vaccinated individuals (n=100–200 per pathogen) with serial nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, and stool sampling, employing both PCR and viral culture to distinguish infectious virus from RNA. Define the “transmissible shedding window” separately from RNA-detection window. Extend follow-up to day 45–60 to capture true clearance in extended shedders. Compare timelines across age groups, immunological status, and nutritional states.

Priority 2: Neurobiological Determinants of Shedding Patterns

Prospective cohort studies should measure nervous system state via heart rate variability, salivary cortisol, vagal tone, and validated stress scales at baseline and throughout shedding. Stratify participants by baseline nervous system phenotype. Track viral dynamics in relation to measured markers. Test whether interventions promoting parasympathetic tone correlate with accelerated viral clearance.

Priority 3: Respiratory Mechanics and Viral Clearance

Prospective cohort studies should measure CO₂ levels (end-tidal or transcutaneous), respiratory rate, breath depth, and lung capacity at baseline and throughout shedding. Randomize participants to breathing intervention (structured diaphragmatic breathing, movement practices promoting full exhalation) versus control. Measure viral load in relation to respiratory parameters. Test whether individuals taught diaphragmatic techniques complete shedding faster than controls.

Priority 4: Viral Load-Transmissibility Studies

Studies comparing vaccine-strain and wild-type viral dynamics should measure concurrent RNA load and infectious viral titers in vaccinated individuals. Quantify shedding-to-transmission ratios under controlled exposure conditions. Establish threshold viral loads associated with documented transmission events. Compare transmission potential of asymptomatic versus symptomatic shedding. Develop predictive models of transmission risk based on measured viral load.

Priority 5: Contact Susceptibility Stratification and Risk Assessment

Prospective studies enrolling household contacts of recently vaccinated individuals should recruit across spectrum of immune status (immunocompromised, healthy, prior natural infection, nutritionally replete versus deficient). Measure baseline immune markers (lymphocyte populations, antibody titers, inflammatory cytokines, micronutrient status). Assess nervous system state in contacts. Monitor for both clinical and subclinical infection via daily nasopharyngeal sampling and serology. Stratify infection outcomes by contact baseline characteristics.

Research question: Do baseline immune status, nervous system state, and nutritional status in contacts predict infection outcomes following vaccine-strain exposure?

Priority 6: Contact Immune Function Interventions and Transmission Prevention

Prospective randomized studies in households with vaccinated individuals should identify contacts with immune dysregulation (low micronutrient status, sympathetic dominance, elevated inflammatory markers). Randomize contacts to intervention (nutritional repletion, nervous system support, stress reduction, guided rest) versus standard care. Measure transmission outcomes and compare between groups.

Research question: Can interventions optimizing contact immune function reduce transmission risk even if shedding occurs?

Priority 7: Nutritional Interventions During Integration

Prospective cohort studies should assess baseline micronutrient status (serum vitamins A, C, D, E; zinc; selenium) at enrollment. Randomize vaccinated individuals to nutritional support versus standard care. Design nutritional protocols emphasizing foods with documented immunomodulatory properties (citrus, garlic, ginger, onion, leafy greens, whole grains). Measure viral load trajectories in relation to nutritional intervention. Investigate whether micronutrient status predicts shedding duration.

Priority 8: Voluntary Integration Periods as Public Health Intervention

Prospective cohort studies should recruit vaccinated individuals and offer voluntary rest (7–15 days of supported, reduced-contact time) with financial support. Compare outcomes (shedding duration, symptom burden, autoimmune markers, transmission to contacts) with matched controls resuming normal activity. Stratify by socioeconomic status. Measure contact patterns during shedding and correlate with household transmission. Investigate whether voluntary rest reduces secondary infections compared to standard practice.

Priority 9: Population-Level Modeling

Mathematical modeling studies should model disease persistence under current conditions. Model alternative scenarios: if shedding duration is shortened by 25%, 50%, or 75% through intervention, how does this affect elimination timelines? Estimate the population-level impact of reducing transmission during shedding windows. Project eradication feasibility under different scenarios of shedding window control. Identify threshold effects.

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IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH

If research confirms that individual shedding durations vary substantially based on physiological and psychosocial factors, nervous system state and respiratory mechanics predict clearance kinetics, voluntary supported rest accelerates viral clearance, contact susceptibility is heterogeneous and predictable, and population-level disease persistence is sustained partly by transmission during preventable shedding windows, then current public health guidance requires revision.

Voluntary Integration Versus Mandates:

Coercive quarantine or vaccination mandates generate psychological dysregulation, nervous system activation, and reduced immune function—the opposite of conditions optimal for viral clearance. Additionally, mandates erode public trust in health institutions, particularly among populations with documented histories of institutional harm.

By contrast, voluntary integration periods invite cooperation rather than compliance. This approach honors individual autonomy, supports rather than coerces behavior, activates parasympathetic nervous system function, builds public trust through transparent acknowledgment of biological recovery timelines, and addresses both individual health and population-level disease control simultaneously.

Specific recommended public health actions include: educate vaccinated individuals about post-vaccination shedding periods; provide guidance on optimizing recovery (rest, parasympathetic activation, nutritional support); identify contacts with heightened susceptibility and provide targeted support; implement economic protections enabling voluntary integration without financial penalty; monitor shedding duration and contact infection outcomes as population health indicators; incorporate integration period optimization and contact immune function support into eradication strategies.

Eradication Timeline Acceleration

Current eradication efforts focus on achieving and maintaining vaccination coverage thresholds. Modeling suggests 95% population immunity is required for measles eradication. However, if shedding window optimization reduces effective transmission during post-vaccination periods, and if contact immune function improvements reduce susceptibility, the practical immunity threshold could be substantially lower. Reducing per-person shedding duration by 25–50% through supported integration, combined with contact immune optimization, could accelerate population-level disease elimination by years or decades, reduce the vaccination coverage threshold required for eradication, and convert temporary elimination into sustained eradication.

For measles specifically, if voluntary integration becomes standard practice and shedding duration is reduced from current averages (7–29 days) to a controlled 7–10 days through optimized nervous system state and respiratory function, combined with identification and support of high-susceptibility contacts, global elimination could transition to irreversible eradication within one generation.

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LIMITATIONS AND CONSIDERATIONS

This research agenda rests on assumptions requiring investigation: that neurobiological factors measurably affect shedding duration, that contact susceptibility varies predictably, that voluntary rest improves outcomes, and that economic support for integration periods is feasible at scale.

Health Equity Risks:

If integration periods are implemented without universal economic support, they could widen existing health disparities. Similarly, if contact immune optimization interventions are not universally accessible, high-susceptibility populations could be disproportionately affected.

Implementation must include: universal unconditional economic support for both shedders and contacts; protection for all workers; universal access to immune function optimization services; explicit commitment to reducing rather than widening health disparities; community engagement; ongoing equity monitoring.

Additional Implementation Considerations:

Whether emphasizing the shedding window inappropriately increases vaccine hesitancy; whether framing integration as necessary inadvertently stigmatizes vaccination; whether societal emphasis on post-vaccination recovery could be weaponized by anti-vaccination movements; whether identifying contact susceptibility subgroups could inadvertently stigmatize high-risk populations.

These concerns require ongoing stakeholder engagement, transparent communication, commitment to health equity, and clear messaging that integration and contact support enhance rather than question vaccination.

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CONCLUSION

Six vaccine-preventable pathogens have no animal reservoirs and exist only during human shedding or in vaccine vials. The shedding window—the critical period during which transmission occurs—has never been systematically studied as a point for intervention. For polio specifically, wastewater detection of vaccine-derived virus demonstrates that this mechanism operates at population scale, establishing proof-of-concept for the framework proposed in this agenda. Equally unstudied is contact-level heterogeneity in susceptibility.

Current research gaps regarding shedding transmissibility, individual variability, neurobiological determinants, respiratory mechanics, viral load–transmission correlation, contact susceptibility, and nutritional support represent a substantial blind spot in epidemiological science. Closing these gaps could reveal whether voluntary, supported integration periods represent an underutilized eradication strategy.

The mechanisms are documented. The research questions are clear. The opportunity is substantial. What remains is the commitment to study what has been overlooked: the period of time between vaccination and completion of shedding in vaccinated individuals, the heterogeneous susceptibility of their contacts, and whether supporting both groups through voluntary self-care practices could transform our capacity to eliminate these diseases globally—or greatly reduce gross viral population circulation.

Science moves faster than institutions do.

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Conflicts of interest: None declared.

Funding: No external funding sources.