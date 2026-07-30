On July 29, 2026, Anthony Fauci sat before a Senate committee, under subpoena, and invoked the Fifth Amendment — declining to answer questions around whether the COVID pandemic that killed more than a million Americans began in a laboratory his agency helped fund. As usual, people have wildly different views about the same event.

Those who see him as a hero assume he is staying silent to protect himself, as any lawyer would advise in a climate this hostile, where the other side turns anything you say into a weapon, even the truth. Yet to other people, Fauci is the face of the thing that took their child away, forever.

For many people, this hearing had been a long time coming. Doctors and nurses lost their jobs and their platforms for asking obvious questions out loud. Whole populations were masked, mandated, separated and made to show a vaccine passport to enter a restaurant or keep a job or school placement — measures sold as settled science, where questioning it got you branded ignorant.

For others, it’s yet another partisan distraction from the Epstein files while a war nobody actually wants continues to play out. Public trust is legally dead, but could be revived with a near-death-experience-grade life review, time travel style — so let me be your Marty McFly, hop in my DeLorean, coz you’re not going to believe what happened in history that’s still happening now.

Watch for five things on this trip, because they are the same five in that Senate room: a lab nobody could question, silence where answers should be, public-health measures imposed with more force than evidence, conflicts of interest running the investigation, and institutions investigating themselves. Once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it.

1916 — THE LAB THAT COULDN’T BE QUESTIONED

Years before COVID put “gain of function” into everyday speech, a peer-reviewed researcher named H.V. Wyatt asked a simple thing about the worst polio epidemic in American history: Where Did The Virus Come From? That was the actual title of his 2011 paper.

In the summer of 1916, polio tore through New York City — around 9,000 cases, some 2,000 dead, most of them small children. Across the Northeast the toll ran to roughly 23,000 cases and 5,000 dead, and one in five recorded cases ended in death. It began in a Brooklyn immigrant neighborhood and spread into more than two dozen states.

Officials blamed Italian families who had just arrived from overseas — the ready explanation of the moment, a face and a place to pin it on. But the outbreak had already begun before those families landed; the timing never lined up. And three miles from where it began stood the Rockefeller Institute, whose scientists had spent years passing poliovirus from animal to animal, each pass a step further from what nature made — the same basic idea we now call gain-of-function.

Wyatt laid out how a strain like that could have escaped — a lab worker infected during a monkey autopsy, or the East River water system — and then did the honest thing and wrote that he could not prove it. I hold his restraint up as the standard. So I will not tell you the laboratory caused the epidemic. I am going to show you the flaws the record *does* prove.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST RUNNING THE INVESTIGATION

When the city finally investigated where the epidemic came from, the investigation was financed by the Rockefeller Foundation. A senior officer of the Foundation who signed off on the spending was Simon Flexner — director of the Rockefeller Institute, the separate but closely tied laboratory whose work was at issue. Flexner and two of his own lab co-authors sat on the twenty-two-member scientific panel, and the stated main object of the whole effort was to prove person-to-person spread, which happened to be Flexner’s own theory. The institution with the most to lose from one answer was put in charge of the question.

During the outbreak, the city’s own laboratory took the epidemic strain and passed it through eight generations of animals “with the hope of increasing its virulence.” Those are their words, printed in a public government report that has sat on a shelf for over a century. While children were still dying, the response of the lab was to try to make the thing more dangerous, and no one was ever in a position to question that science.

MEASURES BEYOND WHAT COULD BE MEASURED

Nobody actually knew how polio spread — their own investigators called it a mystery. Yet the aggressive response rested on Flexner’s theory that the virus entered through the nose and passed person to person, a theory later shown to be false. On that unproven idea they nailed placards to the homes of the sick, printed the names and addresses of infected children in the newspapers, and barred children under sixteen from leaving the city without a health certificate that could not detect a child already carrying the virus.

The sharpest objection came from inside the system: Charles Bolduan, a New York City health official, said flatly that October that the quarantine had “helped very little indeed,” and reported that the city’s own hospitals, packed wall to wall with polio patients, had produced almost no infection among the staff caring for them — which, if the disease spread the way Flexner’s measures assumed, should have been impossible. His dissent was published, then quietly stepped over. A century later we ran our own versions of every one of those measures, for the same stated reasons, in the name of safety, but in a post-Nuremberg world supposed to be free of medical tyranny. Now stay with me, we’re going further back.

1908–1909: THE FIRST EXPERIMENT

In Vienna 1908, Karl Landsteiner and Erwin Popper produced the first transmission of what they called “polio” to a monkey, using the spinal cord of a nine-year-old boy who had died of the disease. It was a genuine scientific breakthrough — and it opened a door.

Within a year the work had crossed the ocean. In 1909, Simon Flexner and Paul Lewis at the Rockefeller Institute published their own method, openly and in their own words, for infecting monkeys and passing the virus from one spinal cord to the next, animal after animal. Each pass made the strain more potent. The term didn’t exist for another century, and today’s debate is about something more deliberate. But the operation — passing a pathogen through animal after animal to make it more potent — is the one now at the center of that argument, and it was running in a laboratory in Manhattan, three miles from the block where, seven years later, the worst epidemic in the country’s history would begin.

But to give a disease to a monkey, you first have to know what the disease *is*. And the founding American definition — the one every later count would be measured against — had been set fifteen years before any of this, by a single physician in Vermont. Come, let’s go have a look see…

1894: THE DIAGNOSIS AT THE ROOT

A Rutland physician, Charles Caverly, gathered the cases of paralysis that became the founding American record of polio — 126 with notes in hand at first publication, later tabulated at 132. No virus would be found for another fourteen years, and by his own admission he wasn’t sure what he was looking at, writing that “there have been several degrees of severity in the disease which has prevailed here, or else there have prevailed several diseases.” He named it poliomyelitis anyway.

Eighteen people died, and not one was autopsied. Animals were dying paralyzed too, in the same towns that season — roughly a dozen horses, plus dogs and fowl — and the only confirming pathology anyone produced for a human epidemic came from a horse and a hen. Poliovirus has no established natural animal host — no equine, bovine, or avian poliomyelitis has ever been recognized. Getting it into a non-primate at all took decades of deliberate laboratory adaptation, which is precisely why a dozen horses, plus dogs and fowl, do not cross that barrier on their own in a single Vermont season. The one careful post-mortem of a paralyzed animal in the whole record was done years later by a farmer, on a calf, in a field, because no veterinarian came. A children’s disease was being diagnosed from the bodies of animals.

MacPhail, the pathologist Caverly brought in, refused the name and warned that “a malady extensive and fatal in its nature should not go unstudied, nor should its lessons be buried with the dead.” Jacobi, the founder of American pediatrics, called it a different disease entirely.

Meanwhile the valley was full of things that could paralyze a child or an animal, and not one of them was ever measured against the outbreak. Orchards and potato fields across Vermont were being sprayed with Paris green and lead arsenate — on the state’s own instructions, in the outbreak year itself. The stone towns ran on marble dust, silica, and oxalic-acid polishing compounds. Kerosene was in every rural home, and its chronic exposure is a documented cause of flaccid paralysis. The Board’s own chemist reported in 1913 that of 455 Vermont waters examined, seventy-six per cent showed lead, and arsenic sits in the bedrock of the very range that walls the valley. Chronic arsenical poisoning was a named, reportable cause of death in Vermont one year before the epidemic. None of this proves a contaminant caused the paralysis. It only means the questions were never asked, and so were never answered.

And it happened that the man who named the disease also ran the state Board of Health that classified it, while drawing his professional standing from a sanatorium endowed by the founder of the Vermont Marble Company — whose towns the epidemic hit hardest. When money finally came to study the disease, that same board turned to the Rockefeller Institute, and it was Simon Flexner who directed how the Vermont work would be done. Caverly investigated the disease, ran the board that named it, leaned on the very industry sitting unexamined at its center — and handed the science to the same laboratory in which this story began. Sound familiar yet?

BACK TO THE FAUCI

People will argue about Anthony Fauci’s career until the end of time, but the thing that cut through the noise was the animals. Congressional records document that the agency he ran spent over a million and a half taxpayer dollars force-feeding toxic drugs to beagle puppies, six to eight months old, before dissecting and killing them. Other experiments it funded sealed dogs’ heads inside mesh cages filled with biting flies; one contract paid extra to sever the puppies’ vocal cords so no one would have to hear them bark. That was the twenty-first century. Now let’s slip back through the cracks of time to the 1930s — because if you think the cruelty stops at animals, you don’t yet know the name Raymond Vonderlehr, or much of the medical experimentation that has used history as a playground.

1932: FROM TUSKEGEE TO THE CDC

Let’s travel to Alabama. In 1932 the U.S. Public Health Service begins the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: hundreds of Black men, told they were being treated for “bad blood,” while treatment was deliberately withheld — even after penicillin made a cure available in the 1940s. No words can do their suffering justice. The man running it on the ground, for eleven years, is Raymond Vonderlehr. He tells the men that their painful spinal taps are treatment. He helps design the study to run until the subjects can be, in the program’s own cold phrase, brought to autopsy. It does not end because anyone in government has a change of heart; it ends in 1972, forty years in, when a whistleblower finally leaks it to the press.

From 1947 to 1951, Vonderlehr served as director of the Communicable Disease Center — the agency we now call the CDC — the federal body that would come to hold responsibility for the nation’s communicable disease reporting. The man who spent eleven years watching a disease progress in men he was supposed to protect walked straight from that into running the institution America trusted to count its sick and tell it the truth. These are the kinds of people who have held key positions throughout the history of American medicine and public health. That alone is reason enough for a reader to pause.

One last trip…

1955 — THE VACCINE THAT PULLED OFF A MIRACLE, BUT NOT THE ONE YOU THINK…

In 1954, a virologist named Bernice Eddy, at the National Institutes of Health, was assigned to safety-test the Salk vaccine before it went into a single child. Testing samples from Cutter Laboratories, she watched three of six monkeys go paralyzed. The vaccine that was supposed to contain only killed virus still had live virus in it. She photographed the paralyzed animals and sent the warning up the chain. It was overridden, and the vaccine was licensed on schedule.

What followed is remembered as the “Cutter Incident”. Around 120,000 children were injected with vaccine containing live poliovirus; the infection spread through their households, reaching some 220,000 people, permanently paralyzing 164, and killing 10. Eddy had been right, in writing, with photographs — and for it, she lost her lab.

Years later she caught a second thing hiding in that Salk-era vaccine — SV40, a monkey virus riding along in the production line — and for that she was sidelined all over again, her paper held back from publication for two years while other researchers got the credit.

Cutter, meanwhile, did not fall. Its sales climbed, and in 1974 the company was acquired by Bayer — which in 2018 acquired Monsanto, and inherited the glyphosate litigation with it.

The scientist who was right lost everything; the company that shipped live virus was bought at a premium, and somehow the polio vaccine is remembered as a flawless miracle that saved humanity — even though the question of whether that SV40 contamination raised cancer risk in exposed cohorts was studied for decades and never fully settled to everyone’s satisfaction, amongst other points of contention that deviate from the mainstream narrative. For example, the notion that the polio curve was flattening prior to vaccine rollout. I am not here to prove anything, but acknowledge the divergence between what we’re told and what some believe. Anyone who is aware of the actual history could never judge someone for losing trust in institutions that violate ethics again and again, to put it mildly.

The Pattern Is the Point

Line them up. MacPhail, 1894. Bolduan, 1916. Eddy, 1955. Three eras, three qualified insiders, three times the doubt was closed from above.

In 1894, the man who named the disease depended on the industry its epidemic ran through, and the men who doubted him were overruled without a single autopsy. In 1916, the institute that had learned to make the virus more dangerous helped fund and steer the only real investigation into the outbreak, and the official who reported that the measures had failed was published and ignored. In 1955, the scientist who caught live virus in the vaccine was overridden and stripped of her lab, and people paid the price, both with their dimes, as well as their lives.

In 2020, several of the scientists who privately gave a laboratory origin real odds were the same ones who publicly ruled it out, and the doctors who wouldn’t go along lost their platforms.

The same five flaws turn up every single time: a lab that couldn’t be questioned, silence where answers belonged, measures that ran out past the evidence, conflicts of interest running the inquiry, and institutions handed the job of investigating themselves. Each time, the party with the most staked on the answer was trusted to supply it, and each time, the people who raised their hands were moved out of the way.

None of this requires believing that polio wasn’t real, or that vaccines don’t work, or that any one laboratory caused any one outbreak. It requires only reading the record in order, and noticing who was allowed to close the questions. That is why people no longer trust the institutions. The same thing keeps happening. The institutions keep investigating themselves, and the people who turned out to be right keep getting removed.

Wyatt asked, back in 2011, where the 1916 virus came from, and he had the honesty to admit he could not prove an escape. The work behind this piece carries his question in two directions he didn’t take it. Forward: the 1916 question was never going to be answerable, because no independent body was ever positioned to ask it — and because the institution investigating the epidemic was, by its own published words, working to make the virus more virulent while it was still killing children. And backward: all the way to 1894, to the founding record itself, where the diagnosis at the root of the entire polio story was made before the tools existed to know whether it was even right.

Fauci: Discerning Documented Fact from Disputed Claim

What follows is the contemporary record — the same lineage, arrived in our own time. It can be read in two columns, and the discipline is refusing to let the second borrow the authority of the first.

**◆ Documented public record** — agency actions, audits, court and congressional findings. Not seriously contestable.

**◇ Contested or limited** — debated, or resting on data with known limits. Included because the history of the dispute is part of the story — never dressed up as proof.

1. The Honorary Degree — Status, In The Open

Rockefeller University conferred an honorary Doctor of Science on Anthony Fauci. **◆** He also sits on the advisory board of Rockefeller’s infectious-disease institute. **◆** Neither is a hidden tie — that’s the point. An honorary degree is a public exchange of prestige: the institution saying *he is one of ours*, the man accepting the robe. What it does *not* prove — and must not be stretched to prove — is any operational chain of command or shared wrongdoing. **◇** The value of naming it is narrower and sturdier: the lineage acknowledges itself out loud. The Rockefeller philanthropies remade American medicine between 1910 and 1935, onto a single laboratory model. Fauci ran an agency operating squarely within that inheritance. The honorary degree is that lineage shaking its own hand in public.

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2. The Foster-Children Trials

**◆** From the late 1980s through 2005, HIV-positive children — many of them wards of the New York City foster system, disproportionately Black and Hispanic — were enrolled in antiretroviral drug trials, some funded by Fauci’s NIAID. After concerns surfaced, New York commissioned the VERA Institute for Justice; its 2009 report identified 532 foster children enrolled across 88 trials, found *no evidence the medications themselves caused the children’s deaths*, but documented clear consent and procedural breaches — missing consent forms, enrollments lacking required approvals. The federal Office for Human Research Protections found violations of the rules protecting wards of the state.

**◇** The stronger claims — that the drugs *killed* the children, that this was “murder,” with death tolls in the hundreds — originate largely with journalist Liam Scheff and were amplified in RFK Jr.’s book. VERA found no evidence for them; a widely circulated photo was shown by Snopes to be unrelated to the trials.

**The honest version needs no exaggeration:** the state placed its most defenseless children into drug studies funded by Fauci’s agency, and the government later admitted the consent protections were breached. That is damning on the documented facts alone. Reaching past them for “murder” is exactly what lets the whole account be waved away.

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3. The AZT era

**◆** Fauci became NIAID director in 1984, at the center of the federal AIDS response. AZT, the first approved antiretroviral, was highly toxic and monopoly-priced by Burroughs Wellcome — around $8,000 a year, the most expensive prescription drug in history at the time. ACT UP stormed the NIH in May 1990, accusing NIAID of moving too slowly while people died. After the confrontation, Fauci met with them and policy changed: the “parallel track” widened access to experimental drugs, and trials began including more women and people of color.

**◇** The claim that “AZT killed more people than HIV,” or that Fauci knowingly poisoned patients, has been repeatedly debunked; AZT later became part of effective combination therapy.

The documented shape: a toxic, wildly profitable drug, and a bureaucracy activists had to physically besiege to move. Institutional inertia and profit — which is plenty — not a supervillain.

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4. The Beagle Contracts

**◆** In the 2025 congressional record (House Oversight, Serial No. 119-3), taxpayer-funded animal experiments are documented in which beagle puppies were subjected to toxicity studies; one contract paid to sever the puppies’ vocal cords so their barking wouldn’t be heard. This one needs little framing. It’s on the record, it’s federal, and it cuts through abstraction precisely because no one can call it a theory.

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5. Gain-of-function and EcoHealth — the most documented of all

**◆** On May 15, 2024, HHS suspended all federal funding to EcoHealth Alliance and began debarment proceedings. In January 2025, EcoHealth and its former president Peter Daszak were formally debarred for five years. HHS’s stated findings: EcoHealth facilitated gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology without proper oversight, willfully violated multiple grant requirements, and apparently made false statements to NIH.

**◇** Whether this research caused COVID-19 — the lab-leak question itself — remains genuinely unresolved. This piece does not claim to settle it.

What is no longer contested is that the funding pipeline, the oversight failures, and the grant violations are real and federally established. The agency Fauci led for decades funded, through a grantee, exactly the category of work — passing pathogens toward greater potency — now at the center of the origin debate. That is documented. The verdict on origins is not.

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The precedent behind it: Guatemala

**◆** In the 1940s–50s, US Public Health Service researchers deliberately infected roughly 1,300 Guatemalans — prisoners, psychiatric patients, orphans, soldiers, children — with syphilis and other diseases, without consent. A 2010 US presidential commission confirmed it; President Obama formally apologized. Victims sued the Rockefeller Foundation; the suit was ultimately dismissed by the Fourth Circuit (2022–2024), no defendant found legally liable. Included because it is the orbit, not the man: the institutional world Fauci rose within had already, within living memory, done the unthinkable to the powerless — and walked away without a verdict. That is the soil. It explains the distrust without requiring a single leap.

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The through-line

Line them up and the pattern is not a plot — it’s a posture. Vulnerable people enrolled without real consent. A toxic drug defended while activists begged. Animals silenced so no one would hear. A grantee funding the exact work now in question, caught only years later by an audit. And through all of it, the same institution trusted to investigate itself.

None of this requires believing Anthony Fauci is a murderer. It requires only reading the record he actually left, in the order it happened, and noticing who kept getting to close the questions. Defending him in the abstract is not defending one man — it’s extending trust to that record. And the documented record — the ◆ column, never the ◇ one — is an argument for scrutiny, not a conviction. A conviction closes a question. Scrutiny keeps it open.

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*Sources: HHS suspension/debarment notices (May 2024, Jan 2025); HHS OIG audit (Jan 2025); House Oversight Serial No. 119-3 (2025); VERA Institute report (2009) and AP reporting (2005); contemporaneous AZT/ACT UP reporting (1989–1990); Rockefeller University convocation record; In re Estate of Alvarez v. Rockefeller Foundation and the 2010 Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues.*

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That full case of 1894–1917 Vermont is laid out, source by source, in my pre-publication paper titled Children and Animals: Epidemiological Gaps in the Founding American Record of Poliomyelitis, Vermont, 1894–1917— which also belongs to the larger work I am still writing titled Polio: How the Truth Was Crippled.

Jon Samson, MT-BC, is an independent researcher, medical journalist, board certified music therapist, speaker

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A NOTE ON SOURCES

This piece was written in a single day, on the day the Fauci hearing broke, and it is a teaser — a set of snapshots, not the full case. Every fact in it is drawn from the primary and secondary record, and the complete, fully-cited version of each episode is coming in the pieces I am about to release: first the pre-publication paper, then the book. The references below are not the full archive the forthcoming works will carry.

Flexner, S., Lewis, P.A. “The Transmission of Acute Poliomyelitis to Monkeys.” JAMA 53 (Nov. 13, 1909), p. 1639. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.1909.92550200027002g Flexner, S., Lewis, P.A. “Experimental Epidemic Poliomyelitis in Monkeys.” Journal of Experimental Medicine 12 (1910), pp. 227–255. https://doi.org/10.1084/jem.12.2.227 Wyatt, H.V. “The 1916 New York City Epidemic of Poliomyelitis: Where did the Virus Come From?” The Open Vaccine Journal, 2011, 4, 13–17. https://benthamopenarchives.com/contents/pdf/TOVACJ/TOVACJ-4-13.pdf Caverly, C.S. Founding reports on the 1894 Vermont epidemic: Yale Medical Journal I:1 (Nov. 1894), pp. 1–5; New York Medical Record 46 (Dec. 1, 1894), pp. 673–677; JAMA XXVI:1 (Jan. 4, 1896), pp. 1–5 (“several diseases” quote, water exclusion, stone-town distribution). Calf post-mortem and animal-paralysis tabulations: Caverly, Infantile Paralysis in Vermont, 1894–1922 (Vermont State Dept. of Public Health, 1924). MacPhail, A. “An Epidemic of Paralysis in Children.” Medical News (Philadelphia) LXV:23 (Dec. 8, 1894), pp. 619–625 (“buried with the dead”; the marble-colony cases; the refusal of the name). Landsteiner, K., Popper, E. First transmission of poliomyelitis to a monkey, 1908–09; preliminary communication 1908, full paper Zeitschrift für Immunitätsforschung II (1909). Bolduan, C.F. “What We Have Learned from the New York Epidemic of Poliomyelitis.” American Journal of Public Health 7(1):86–90, 1917. doi:10.2105/ajph.7.1.86 “The 1916 New York City Polio Epidemic” — NYC Department of Health Monograph (1917); virulence-passage record, p. 88. Rogers, N. “Race and the Politics of Polio: Warm Springs, Tuskegee, and the March of Dimes.” American Journal of Public Health 97, no. 5 (2007): 784–795. Raymond A. Vonderlehr, CDC director 1947–1951 — New Georgia Encyclopedia, “Raymond Vonderlehr”; corroborated in standard CDC directorship records. U.S. Public Health Service Untreated Syphilis Study at Tuskegee, 1932–1972 — official CDC historical record. Peter Buxtun whistleblower disclosure; Associated Press / New York Times coverage, July–November 1972. Office of NIH History and Stetten Museum. “Eddy, Bernice.” https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Eddy,+Bernice Ruane, M.E. “Tainted Cutter polio vaccine killed and paralyzed children in 1955.” Washington Post, April 2020. https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/04/25/cutter-polio-vaccine/ Congressional hearing findings, June 1955, on the Cutter Incident and the NIH Laboratory of Biologics Control. Sweet, B.H., Hilleman, M.R. “The Vacuolating Virus, S.V. 40.” Proc. Soc. Exp. Biol. Med., 1960, 105:420–427. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13774265/ Eddy, B.E., et al. “Identification of the Oncogenic Substance in Rhesus Monkey Kidney Cell Cultures as Simian Virus 40.” Virology, 1962, 17, 65–75. https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(62)90082-x Bayer’s 1974 acquisition of Cutter Laboratories; Bayer corporate lineage from IG Farben — historical record. Historical accounts of lead arsenate and Paris Green pesticide use in U.S. orchards, ca. 1890 onward; scorodite/arsenic mineral and mine records for Rutland County, Vermont (Mindat.org loc-17896; USGS via TheDiggings). Liu, M., et al. “Neurotoxicity of Combined Exposure to Pb and As in Zebrafish.” Toxics, 2024, 12(4), 282; and Aktar, S., et al., Biological Trace Element Research, 2017, 177, 288–296 — combined lead/arsenic neurotoxicity. Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer-Funded Animal Cruelty, Hearing before the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, 119th Cong., Serial No. 119-3, Feb. 6, 2025. Wilson, S. “What the 1916 NYC Polio epidemic can tell us about COVID-19.” Medill COVID-19 Analyzer, Northwestern University, August 17, 2020. https://nationalsecurityzone.medill.northwestern.edu/covidanalyzer/news/what-the-1916-nyc-polio-epidemic-can-tell-us-about-covid-19/.

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